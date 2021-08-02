Kyle Adams wins Red Bull Dance Your Style Gqeberha

As with all the previous stops, the auditions are open for everyone around the country and Gqeberha showed up this past weekend seeing 16 dancers compete for a spot in the next round to earn a spot at the World Final taking place in Johannesburg on 4 December 2021. Kyle Adams, also known as KJA, won over the audience and advanced to the next round where he will be competing against the country’s best street dancers in the national final in October.
Held at the stunning Tramways Building, the roadshow and audition stop kicked off with a series of workshops on Saturday featuring the country’s top street dancers who highlighted various topics regarding the culture of dance in South Africa and what goes on behind the scenes to compete at the top level. Junior King, Queen Bee, Mids and Rhythm took audiences through a series of workshops where they showed the secrets behind their specific styles which was capped off by an incredible discussion and class with Sne Mbatha. Sne gave priceless advice to the audience on how to succeed as a dancer and choreographer in the entertainment industry. This was followed by a one-on-one battle where the audience decided who would take the crown on the evening.
Kyle Adams won over the audience in a tough competition and earned his spot in the next round. “I’m really excited about going through to the next round. My dream is to open a dance studio and entertainment company in the Eastern Cape and this is a big step to be recognised in doing that. I am going to be in studio everyday training for the national final in October.” Says Kyle on his win in Gqeberha.
The final stop of the audition will be taking place this Saturday in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront Cruise Control Terminal.