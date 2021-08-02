Kyle Adams wins Red Bull Dance Your Style Gqeberha

As with all the previous stops, the auditions are open for everyone around the country and Gqeberha showed up this past weekend seeing 16 dancers compete for a spot in the next round to earn a spot at the World Final taking place in Johannesburg on 4 December 2021. Kyle Adams, also known as KJA, won over the audience and advanced to the next round where he will be competing against the country’s best street dancers in the national final in October.

