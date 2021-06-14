Red Bull Dance Your Style: Adonis Huntley wows Jozi to advance

The auditions are open and Johannesburg brought the fire this past weekend which saw over 50 dancers compete for a spot in the next round of the competition to earn a spot at the World Final taking place in Johannesburg on 4 December 2021. Adonis Huntley won over the audience and advanced to the next round where he will be competing against the country’s best street dancers.

Held at Constitution Hill, the roadshow and audition stop kicked off with a series of workshops on Saturday featuring the country’s top street dancers who highlighted various topics regarding the culture of dance in South Africa and what goes on behind the scenes to compete at the top level. Sand1, Shanny J, Sibu DRS and SB took audiences through a series of workshops where they showed the secrets behind their specific styles which was capped off by an incredible discussion and class with Litchi Hov. This was followed by a one-on-one battle where the audience decided who would take the crown on the evening.

Adonis Huntley, with Red Bull shaved into his head, emerged victorious and earned his spot in the next round by showcasing his unique Sbhujwa style to unpredictable music that won over the voting audience. “It was a wonderful and hectic experience with a lot of challenges. All the dancers were great so I had to fight so I could win and move onto the next round. It took me two years to be a part of Red Bull Dance Your Style so I’m very grateful to win. I’m based in Sbhujwa, but what I have learnt is that you have to be versatile and imitate some other dance styles to stand out to the crowd.” Says Adonis on his win in Johannesburg.

SHANNY J © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

Shanny J, who was part of the Johannesburg roadshow Red Bull Dance Your Style crew has advice to dancers auditioning at the upcoming roadshow and audition stops. “There’s a lot that happens in Red Bull Dance Your Style. It’s unpredictable. You see a dancer that has been competing for years come in and you expect them to win against a new dancer, but since it’s the crowd voting, the new dancer could take it on the day. It is so important to be an entertainer and appeal to the crowd as they decide if you are going to win.”

SBU DRS © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

Dancers can attend the roadshow stops by registering at www.redbulldanceyourstyle.com . An audition booth is setup at all the stops for dancers to shoot and record their submission videos and then upload on the website.