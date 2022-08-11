Matty will represent Polokwane at Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final

“I'm so happy, I can't even believe it - I was terrified but from now on I can see that I have what it takes, and I can do it. I just have to believe in myself, work on myself, interact with people, attend more dance workshops, and rehearse more," said an elated Tshwenyego 'Matty' Kobola after she won the Polokwane Regional Qualifier for Red Bull Dance Your Style.

Red Bull Dance Your Style is the world's biggest one-on-one street dance competition and South Africa's best street dancer will represent SA at the World Final set to be held in Mzansi this December.

Red Bull Dance Your Style Polokwane © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

The female power has certainly taken over the Red Bull Dance Your Style stage as Matty now joins the list of incredible women in this competition that will be performing at the National Final taking place on 22 October in Pretoria.

Matty © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool The vote that counts © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull Dance Your Style Polokwane © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull Dance Your Style Polokwane © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool The crowd had the power © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Victory! © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Spoils of battle © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull Dance Your Style Polokwane © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool An emotional Matty after her victory © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull Dance Your Style Polokwane © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull Dance Your Style Polokwane © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool You'd be smiling too © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Toughboiz © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull Dance Your Style Polokwane © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull Dance Your Style Polokwane © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull Dance Your Style Polokwane © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Skinnyboii © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull Dance Your Style Polokwane © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull Dance Your Style Polokwane © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

“There are always a fewer number of women in dance competitions, even here in Polokwane it was the case, but I am glad that I now get to meet and learn from Shanny J and Sne.”

The vote that counts © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

The stakes for this top spot are getting higher after each stop as dancers are continuing to showcase their utmost skills and diversity of dance styles that best highlight the richness of South African dance. Despite the challenge of dancing to unpredictable music that DJs such as Tha Cutt and Courtnaé Paul play throughout one-on-one battles, the dancers give it their all and leave everything on the dance floor.

Hosted by Elly The Entertainer, the qualifier tour kicked off with a teaser showcase by the Polokwane touring dancers - dance instructor and Netflix Jiva choreographer Thlogi Molefi and City Boys pantsula maven Spikiri, who demonstrated the one-on-one street competition rules. Red Bull Dance Your Style Johannesburg 2021 Qualifier winner Abisalom and the revered Limpopo Boy were also part of the touring dancers who hosted workshops in the build-up to the main event.

Dancers and spectators from all parts of Limpopo came in numbers at the Mall of the North in Polokwane to be part of this epic moment of victory as the reserved 21-year-old Matty from Bochum went straight for the win by showcasing various dance styles across amapiano, qhom, sbujwa, house, whacking and pantsula.

The winner of the South African national final, taking place on 22 October, will represent South Africa at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final on 10 December in Johannesburg .