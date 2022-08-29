Sneaky Kay to represent Pretoria against Mzansi's best dancers

The capital city of South Africa, Pretoria popularly known as the ‘dance capital’ had the top street dancers of the city on the Red Bull Dance Your Style stage on Saturday 27 August, where 19-year-old Kamogelo ‘Sneaky Kay’ Malebye from Soshanguve won the last spot of the regional qualifiers.

MC Pacou © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

Hosted by Pacou Mutombo, the South African State Theatre was buzzing with excitement as the spectators voted for the best street dancer who will be representing theis city at the national final taking place on 15 October.

Earlier this year Red Bull Dance Your Style embarked on a regional qualifier tour in search for the best street dancers that will compete for the ultimate national title and represent Mzansi at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final on 10 December 2022.

Kamo © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

The Red Bull Dance Your Style regional qualifier tour ended with a bang as the Pretoria winner Kamogelo ‘Sneaky Kay’ manuevoured the challenging battle rounds of unpredictable music curated by Courtnaé Paul on the decks. He showcased his versatility and passion for street dance by winning the crowd during eachvery round.

“I'm excited and very happy because I always tell myself that in everything that I go through I will win and I'm glad this came to challenge and push me. The competition was tough but as a dancer you must motivate yourself, push yourself and learn from your competitors.” said the Red Bull Dance Your Style Pretoria qualifier winner Kamogelo ‘Sneaky Kay’ Malebye.

Kamogelo found his love for dance and his distinct fusion of sbujwa with contemporary dance from an early age. “It's a generational thing, my grandfather, mother and father were dancers so I can't disappoint the people that gave me this gift. This is that’s why I keep saying that I am forever grateful and will keep up with this and will hopefully be able to pass it on to the next generation of my family” said Kamogelo.

The ‘dance capital,’ Pretoria will host the Red Bull Dance Your Style national final in October and Kamogelo is excited to be representing his city on this massive stage.

“What I can tell you is that Pretoria is gifted, there is a lot of talent and I know that people of Pretoria love dancing so I can't disappoint them and myself,” he added.

The regional winners Sne (Johannesburg), Diddy Mayanda (Durban), Kop Teny (Bloemfontein) Matty (Polokwane) Cheslyn (Gqeberha), Fairy (Cape Town) and Sneaky Kay (Pretoria) are heading to the national final taking place on 15 October at 012 Central in Pretoria.

The winner will be representing South Africa at the World Final taking place on 10 December at Monte Casino.For more information on the Red Bull Dance Your Style competition, visit www.redbulldanceyourstyle.com or join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #redbulldanceyourstyle