Aimsley Fortuin Crowned South African Red Bull Dance Your Style 2025 Champ

The last weekend in August saw Century City Square in Cape Town pulsing with raw energy, rhythm, and fierce competition as 22-year-old Aimsley Fortuin danced his way to victory, earning the coveted title of Red Bull Dance Your Style National Champion 2025.

With the crowd packed in and the music wildly unpredictable, Fortuin rose above 15 of South Africa’s top street dancers, delivering performances that fused charisma, musical precision, and freestyle mastery. Each round pushed him further, and in the final face-off, it wasn’t a panel of judges who decided the winner — it was the roaring voice of the audience. Cheers echoed across the square as Fortuin claimed the crown, staying true to the competition’s unique format where the crowd holds the power.

Aimsley crowned at Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final in Cape Town © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

“Winning this title feels surreal,” said Fortuin after his victory. “The level of talent on that stage was incredible, and to have the crowd behind me like that is something I’ll never forget. I’m looking forward to representing my country in LA.”

The Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final brought together 16 of the most dynamic dancers from across the country, each bringing their own flair — from hip hop and pantsula to voguing, waacking, and more. With DJs spinning global hits ranging from amapiano and house to throwback hip hop anthems, dancers had no idea what track would drop next, forcing them to rely on instinct, skill, and sheer stage presence.

The event wasn’t just a competition — it was a celebration of South Africa’s vibrant street dance culture. With every round, the dancers embodied creativity and individuality, giving the audience a front-row seat to the evolving language of street dance.

As the newly crowned national champion, Aimsley Fortuin will now head to Los Angeles on October 11th, where he’ll represent South Africa at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2025, facing off against the world’s best.