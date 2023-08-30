Meet the Red Bull Dance Your Style South Africa finalists

Red Bull Dance Your Style is back, with the finals taking place on the 2nd of September at The Globe Theatre in Suncoast. With a focus on bringing people together in the celebration of dance, music, and performance, the event aims to recreate the social atmosphere of street dance styles on which it is based.

With the competition consisting of mixed, all-styles one-on-one battles, dancers from any street style discipline can enter and will have to contend with unpredictable music, crowd-voting and outgoing dance personalities to claim the title of Red Bull Dance Your Style South Africa champion.

With the regionals completed, all finalists have been chosen and are now preparing to take each other on to find out who will take home the Dance Your Style trophy. Let’s get to know these finalists (listed in no particular order) a little better.

01 Lulu - Cape Town - All Styles

Lulu's dance journey began when her friends recognised her potential, motivating her to see it as more than just a hobby. Her iconic move, landing on her bottom from a jump, stood out in street gqom battles, helping her win over audiences. Challenges fueled her growth, which along with music and prayer, she uses to prepare for the stage. Her influences include Kingsley, Caylum Hughes, Limpopo Boy, and Able Modise, with Lulu grateful not only to have competed against them but also to receive guidance from them.

She sees becoming a finalist for Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 as her proudest achievement to date, aiming to impress the audience at the finals with her explosive movements and crowd interaction. Rooted in the sgubhu and amapiano genres, she wants her performances to bring happiness and enjoyment to the audience.

02 Soulistic - Cape Town - All Styles

Sparked by movies like Step Up and Battlefield, Soulistic embraced dance 8 years ago. Her journey, rooted in her school's crew, explored genres from krump to contemporary. After 6 years, she ventured out for freestyle's expressive freedom. Conquering self-doubt and a 3-year hiatus, Soulistic returned to dance in 2023.

Her prep involves emotive interpretation of a variety of music genres, with soul being her favourite, while mentally she zones out and tries to imagine the feelings she wants to channel on stage. Role models like Venesh Motaung, Khaya Dladla, Rudi Smit, Darion Boatner, and Natalie Bebko have influenced her diverse style.

A pivotal point was at Clash of the Titans 2019, when she decided to switch songs and choreography 2 days before the competition, confirming her commitment to authentic dance. As a storytelling mover, she captivates through authenticity, emotive choreography, and lyricism. Soulistic uses the stage to share unspoken emotions, inviting the audience into her world of self-expression.

03 SNE - Johannesburg - Whacking

From sports enthusiast to dedicated dancer, SNE's journey began after watching a captivating dance show. Joining a dancer friend in classes so they could share the experience, she quickly fell in love with dance and would later be known in part for her unique splits. Overcoming perfectionism, SNE found growth in pursuing knowledge.

Pre-stage, prayer and playfulness soothe her nerves. Inspired by a spectrum of dancers, SNE's evolving style is a fusion of influences. While no one event stands out, finding out from young dancers that she inspired them is a proud achievement for SNE.

Onstage, SNE radiates positivity, sharing joy through infectious energy. Waacking is her core, expanded with diverse styles. For SNE, dance is a way to portray her emotions and thoughts, showing the audience the real her which she hopes inspires others to be themselves as well.

04 Verb - Durban - Krump

Dance has been Verb's lifelong companion, evolving from childhood to a defining passion. Krump resonated with him, shaping his identity through growth and evolution. Renowned for "Anything Goes" character and approach, his adaptability sets him apart. For Verb, making Krump relevant in 2023 remains one of his challenges.

Mental prep involves calmness and channelling the emotions he wants to feel onstage, while Physical readiness involves relentless training balanced with relaxation. Inspired by leaders like KidEyez and people who thrive in the most underrated or unexpected things, his proudest achievements include SYTYCD S3 and Red Bull World Finals Top 16.

Onstage, his authenticity captivates, drawing the audience in, and sees him combine ibhenga, Hip Hop, and Krump, weaving intricate footwork and groove variations. Through dance, Verb expresses the emotions and messages that the music is saying, although while in a battle with him, you will feel like you’re at war.

05 Mjebhane - Johannesburg - Sbhujwa

Mjebahne's dance journey was ignited by his brothers' skills, which he wanted to match. High school deepened his affection for dance as he poured his heart into it. Overcoming struggles such as low-paying gigs, he conquered these hurdles with determination. His signature front flip-backflip fusion showcases his unique style.

Mentally and physically, he prepares to command the stage, so he can connect with the crowd. Role models like Bontle Moloi and Limpopo Boy inspire him. From dancing for Forbes in Botswana to winning Red Bull Dance Your Style Johannesburg, his achievements validate his growth.

Going into the finals, Mjebahnea aims to prioritise audience connection, focusing on entertaining and engaging the crowd while his opponents are focused on him. Amapiano and gqom genres blend seamlessly with his style, making his choreography flow naturally. With his moves, he wants to convey the message to infuse love into everything you do, inviting others to channel their passion into their own endeavours.

06 Virgill - Bloemfontein - Hip Hop



Inspired by the passion of neighbourhood dancers, Virgill embarked on his journey, craving their joy. His diverse style reflects varied influences, as he looks up to a range of different dancers.

His signature "Woaw Shoulder" move emerged from a fiery 2017 krump battle, sealing his victory.

A pre-stage prayer and freestyling set the tone for Virgill, while Les Twins' musicality profoundly influenced him. Winning his high school talent show three times set him up for larger-scale performances. Committed to authenticity, Virgill captivates by being himself, exuding pure entertainment. Hip Hop resonates deeply with Virgill and he adapts to its diverse rhythms. Virgill's dance echoes a message: let love and happiness shine. His performances embody this philosophy, sharing joy and entertainment with audiences.

07 Skinny Boy - Polokwane - Survivor

Social media performances sparked Skinny Boy's dance journey. Embracing diverse styles like amapiano, pantsula, and bujwa, he added unique flavours to his repertoire. Navigating the contrasts of the industry, he's become both a sought-after partner and formidable battle opponent, handling both support and obstacles.

Pre-stage, he focuses on appearance and readiness, aligning visual impact with moves. Killer Kau influences him deeply. While aiming for South African victory, Skinny Boy's ultimate goal is to make his community prouder. His unwavering commitment transformed him from observer to expressive performer, weaving emotions and stories through movement.

Facing challenges from physical injuries, performance anxiety, and maintaining a work-life balance, he communicates emotions and stories through dance, transcending language with pure movement.

08 Woken - Pretoria - Survivor

Woken's dance journey was sparked by his sister's influence. The shared habit uncovered a latent talent, shaping his life. An accidental floor slide while practising on a wet floor led to the birth of his signature move, adding unpredictability to his style. He has overcome challenges of self-doubt and shyness, and has learnt not to let the words of others discourage him.

Limpopo Boy and Hlogi Mash inspire his journey, motivating his passion and determination to never give up.

Although having won many competitions, Woken is prouder of the impact he’s had on newcomers. Onstage, his authentic yet entertaining performance forms a unique bond with the audience. He combines sbujwa and amapiano seamlessly in his dance, aiming to share a message of believing, being resilient, and never giving up.

09 Louie V - Bloemfontein - Sbhujwa

Rooted in childhood memories, Louie V's dance journey began at 5, fueled by parental support.

The vosho, his signature move, symbolises his growth as a dancer through the exploration of amapiano. Overcoming the challenges of trying to establish a successful dance crew that gets regular paying gigs, he is proud of his progress toward becoming a full-time dancer.

Before stage, gratitude prayer and stretches calm Louie V, while Sis Bontle Modiselle's versatile style inspires him. Becoming a finalist for Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 is his proudest achievement to date, and he plans to engage the crowd, connecting with vibes, and infusing Afrobeats to make his mark at the finals..

For Louie V, dance is his happiness radiating through joyful movements, as it is something that he truly loves.

10 Junior King - Port Elizabeth - All Styles

Influenced by Michael Jackson, Usher, and Chris Brown, Junior King's dance journey evolved from imitation to unique expression. The "Glitch," his electrifying signature move, emerged from TikTok and showcases his innovative spirit. He transformed dance from secondary to headline act, impacting his homeland's perception of dancers.

Mental readiness and physical preparation, including endurance and cardio, match his grand vision. Role models Ian Eastwood, Prime Post, and more shaped his path, driving him to conceptualise dance beyond movement. Establishing a dance school is his proud achievement, reflecting his dedication to dance.

He captivates his audience through authenticity, letting magic unfold naturally. Fusing hip-hop, krumping, popping, and African dance, his style encapsulates his journey's maturity and diversity. Junior King's dance radiates hope, inspiring aspiring dancers, especially within his community. His performances embody growth, maturity, and a beacon of possibility.

11 Tyler - Cape Town - Popping

Tyler's dance identity defies one signature move, embracing originality and unexpectedness. Role models like Tofie, Bach, and Lisa have woven his dance journey, leaving an indelible mark on his styles. Representing South Africa at the UK Bboy Championships and Fusion Concept competition further fueled his passion for dance.

Onstage, Tyler's captivating plan is simple: be himself, guided by music and authentic joy.

His dance conveys enjoyment, improvement, and self-expression, and his performances radiate love for his craft and inspire others.

Tyler's dance embodies self-discovery and resilience. Each movement imparts authenticity and a message of possibility, fueled by passion, creativity, and dedication.

12 Rushay - Gqeberha - All Styles

Influenced by his brother, Rushay's dance journey ignited a unique style. His signature move, a backflip into a split, symbolises a creative breakthrough during a battle. Overcoming lost battles and negativity, he embraces authenticity. Mentally shedding negativity, he lets his true self shine on stage. Physically, he channels energy and creativity into dance.

Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, and contemporary artists inspire him while winning Red Bull Dance Your Style showcases his dedication to becoming the best dancer. Rushay captivates by giving his all, working with the audience's energy, and showcasing his unique style. Beyond moves, he spreads love, joy, and peace through dance, conveying its emotional power.

13 Fairy - Cape Town - All Styles

Fairy's journey began in classical genres, evolving through diverse training fueled by her love for dance and the discovery of hip-hop from "Step Up." Her signature moves—toe-walking and flexibility—fuse ballet with contemporary influences. Overcoming male-dominated challenges, she owns her female identity confidently.

Constantly immersed in dance, Fairy integrates it daily, mentally and physically preparing for performances, with role models such as Rudi Smith and B-Boy Bear inspiring her. Winning Red Bull Dance Your Style and mentoring other dancers are her proudest moments.

For the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 finals, Fairy plans to captivate authentically, expressing herself and embracing her style that blends the freedom and structure of contemporary and breaking. Fairy's dance message is integrity—embracing bravery, authenticity, learning, and growth.

14 Tebza - Gauteng - Pantsula

Tebza's journey with Pantsula began in the early 2000s when he encountered it through a friend. Watching dancers move with technical precision, he absorbed their movements and incorporated them into his own unique dance vocabulary.

Tebza's dance journey was not without challenges, with friends and family wondering if it was a sustainable path, nudging him toward more traditional work. Despite these challenges, Tebza chose to dance, using head tricks as his trademark. Dance for Tebza is emotional expression; his performances break inhibitions and tell stories. He takes immense pride in winning Red Bull Dance Your Style in 2018, helping Pantsula gain global recognition. Tebza's mission: captivate through joyful authenticity, inspiring unity and empowerment.

Catch the Red Bull Dance Your Style South Africa National Finals on the 2nd of September at The Globe Theatre in Suncoast. Battling head to head, one of the above-featured local dancers will be crowned the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 South Africa champion. For more info and to secure your tickets, click here.