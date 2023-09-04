Red Bull Dance Your Style South Africa - Verb crowned champ

Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final took place in Durban on the first weekend of September and featured heated dance battles between all the dancers from all different regions. When the night was over, Verb could raise the crown!
“Winning in my home town and going to the World Final again feels so amazing,” the Durban-based street dancer said afterwards. His path to this title has been truly remarkable. He participated in the competition five times before, steadily evolving into one of South Africa's premier Krumping dancers. As a wildcard addition this year, he had the opportunity to showcase his talents and show why he is the best.
He will now go on to represent SA at the World Final in Germany in November.
I want to grow from this and hopefully win the world final. I’m looking forward to representing South Africa and seeing the other dancers from across the globe. My confidence has changed for the better and I’ll make it a point to bring it back home