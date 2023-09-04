Red Bull Dance Your Style South Africa - Verb crowned champ

Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final took place in Durban on the first weekend of September and featured heated dance battles between all the dancers from all different regions. When the night was over, Verb could raise the crown!

