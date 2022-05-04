The world's best dancers are coming to Africa

Red Bull Dance Your Style is a dance battle where the emphasis is placed on bringing people together in the celebration of dance, music, performance and on recreating the social party atmosphere that all the street dance styles are derived from. The competition is a mixed, all-style one-on-one battle, in which dancers from any street style discipline can enter. This is a street dance battle with unpredictable music, crowd-voting and outgoing dance personalities.

Dance Your Style © Tyrone Bradley

The road to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final begins with seven audition stops across South Africa culminating in a national final taking place in October in Pretoria. Dancers from all styles and provinces have the chance to showcase their skills and possibly represent South Africa on the world stage in Johannesburg at Montecasino on Saturday 10 December.

THE WORLD'S BEST

27 dancers have already earned their spot in their respective country's national finals that took place in 2021. Street dancers from around the world will have the opportunity to wow their local audiences and be a part of the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2022 World Final; with many countries still having their national finals take place this year before the World Final. In total, over 60 dancers will be coming to Johannesburg to compete in the World Final, which includes pre-finals and the main event on 10 December 2022.

SOUTH AFRICA'S HOPE

The 2021 South African winner of Red Bull Dance Your Style national final, Shanny J , is excited to be representing South Africa on this global stage and looking forward to highlighting her expressive fusions of the waacking and voguing with all the proudly South African distinct dance styles.

3 min Meet Shanny J

“I’m ecstatic to have the opportunity to represent South Africa in our home country at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in December. Winning the national final was an absolute dream and having the chance to go up against the world’s best dancers in my hometown is a challenge that I’m excited and training hard for.” says Shanny J.

FORMAT

In this unique competition format, the DJ and crowd play a crucial role. The DJ is tasked with curating the playlist in different genres of music to see how versatile the dancers are while adapting to the beat with their different dance styles. The audience is the judging panel of the day and they decide on the outcome of the day by using voting cards to pick a winner of a battle round.

The regional qualifiers will be taking place in Johannesburg, Polokwane, Pretoria, Durban, Gqeberha, Cape Town, and Bloemfontein from July through August. These qualifiers will lead up to the national final set to take place in the country’s capital, Pretoria, where South Africa’s second champion will be crowned to represent South Africa at the world final that will be taking place in Johannesburg in December.