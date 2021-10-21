Watch South Africa's best dancers battle it out

Enjoy the live stream wherever you are
Red Bull Dance Your Style brings improvisation to a new level. In a format that challenges dancers in epic 1-on-1 battles, it features unpredictable tunes – from mainstream hits to timeless classics – allowing dancers to showcase their unique skills and styles and wow the audience!…
We're hosting a live stream via Red Bull TV. You can tune in with your smartphone, tablet, gaming console, smart TV or your laptop with any browser. If you're not using a browser, be sure to install or update your Red Bull TV app.
Invite some friends over to your house, bring cold drinks and some popcorn, fire up your TV and enjoy the first-row experience directly from your couch. The live stream starts at 19:00 sharp on October 23, 2021.