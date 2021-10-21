Crowd voting during Red Bull Dance Your Style
Dance

Watch South Africa's best dancers battle it out

Watch the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final here
Written by The Editors
Part of this story

Red Bull Dance Your Style South Africa

WATCH LIVE AS THE COUNTRY’S BEST DANCERS HIT THE …

South AfricaCape Town, South Africa
View Event Info

Enjoy the live stream wherever you are

Red Bull Dance Your Style brings improvisation to a new level. In a format that challenges dancers in epic 1-on-1 battles, it features unpredictable tunes – from mainstream hits to timeless classics – allowing dancers to showcase their unique skills and styles and wow the audience!…
We're hosting a live stream via Red Bull TV. You can tune in with your smartphone, tablet, gaming console, smart TV or your laptop with any browser. If you're not using a browser, be sure to install or update your Red Bull TV app.
Invite some friends over to your house, bring cold drinks and some popcorn, fire up your TV and enjoy the first-row experience directly from your couch. The live stream starts at 19:00 sharp on October 23, 2021.
