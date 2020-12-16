See what happens when pro triathletes go trail running in the off season

Murray and Klamer spend most of their year racing abroad but often spend the summer in South Africa training around Murray’s birthplace of Durbanville. The trail-running challenge is something outside of their comfort zone, but one they both relished.

The course featured brutal ascents and descents © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

Temperatures in the iconic Atlantis Dunes can easily soar up into the high 30’s but thankfully there was an early breeze to help keep the runners cool. The initial course was laid-out to be eight kilometres, but due to big shifts in the sand the organisers were forced to shorten it to 6.1km. This didn't make it any easier however and there was still a brutal 120m elevation gain over the distance.

Murray and Klamer are both Olympians and race triathlon professionally for Red Bull. The married couple spend most of their year racing abroad but often spend the summer in South Africa training around Murray’s birthplace of Durbanville. The trail-running challenge is something outside of their comfort zone, but one they both relished.

Temperatures in the iconic Atlantis Dunes can easily soar up into the high 30’s but thankfully there was an early breeze to help keep the runners cool.

“I really enjoyed it,” a visibly ecstatic Klamer commented after the race. “It was super tough especially the second lap with the built-up fatigue, but really happy with the win.”

This was no day at the beach © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool

“It was really special to win as a married couple,” Murray added. “I’m not sure how often something like that has happened in the past.”

According to Murray he almost didn’t make it into the final.

“I think I qualified last,” he said. “But then I just went for it in the final. It was extremely tough… I chose to go without shoes in the final and it worked out, but I think my hamstrings and shins are going to be wrecked tomorrow.”

In the shadow of the iconic Table Mountain © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Dune Dusters 2020 kicked off a qualifying heat at 8am with 200 of tFrom the qualifiers, the top twenty in the men’s category and top 10 women qualified for the final. Just before the finals the wind dropped making conditions extra challenging.

Just before the finals the wind dropped making conditions extra challenging.

Richard Murray chose to tackle the dunes barefoot © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

In the men’s final, Murray finished the 6.1km course in 31:12, with Jonathan Black in second (32:16) and Josh Grieveson rounding out the podium in 32:26. Klamer won the women’s final in a time of 42:46, with Cape Town trail ace Chantal Nienaber in second 48:49 and Vanessa Sandes in third in a time of 52:55.