The 2v2 CS:GO tournament you want to be a part of

CS:GO is the OG of FPS Esports. It continues to dominate as one of the most thrilling titles to watch, the easiest for new viewers to enjoy and a great place to jump into competitive gaming no matter your level. What more could you possibly want?

Registration is now open for Red Bull Flick, which will allow the best CS:GO players in the country and the up-and-comers who believe they should be on that player list, the opportunity to compete in something a little different: a 2v2 “Hold the Flag” style tournament. You'll play in five never before seen maps that will test players tactical abilities, their strategic thinking and their skill. The maps will be exclusively available to Red Bull Flick players who will face off in a unique environment and need to employ a whole new style of play to beat the opposition.

HOW IT WORKS

Teams will need to claim and then defend the flag zone for 45 seconds to win each match. The focus will be on dominating the area versus actual take downs, so you’ll need to figure out a strategy and make some quick decisions. A combination of game sense and map control are going to win this one.

128 teams will be able to compete in the tournament with finals being held on 17 and 24 May. The winning team will walk away with two Acer Predator XB241 Gaming Monitors. Alongside the competition, some of South Africa’s best CS:GO players and streamers will compete in show matches to give you a look at what the competition looks like. Kickstarting the action will be ATK Arena’s Fadey paired with popular streamer Bish facing off against Bravado Gaming’s Detrony and Salty Monkey. The show matches will be streamed with South African team owners Ashton “Golz” Muller and Thulani “Thulz” Sishi of Goliath Gaming and Big5 Esports respectively, adding some commentary to the action.

Thulz says he thinks events like this are important during a tough time globally. With more people inside, the opportunity to collaborate, complete and play games together will keep us all engaged and socialising. He also says he is excited for what Red Bull Flick brings to the table: