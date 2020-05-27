Here's what it took to win the first Red Bull Flick
© Flick
Team 'Twee Katte' were billed as 'a potential upset' ahead of the 2v2 CSGO event and they didn’t disappoint - taking down Team Destiny in an action packed final that was contested until the final map
Twee Katte faced off against Team Destiny this past weekend in the Red Bull Flick competition, which saw South Africa’s best CSGO players teaming up to face off in a 2v2 hold the flag type format competition.
The event was unique in that there were new maps created specifically by Red Bull HQ for the competition. Twee Katte consisted of Nyatermas players Robby ‘blackpoisoN’ Da Loca and Reighardt “Flexee” Romatzki. Arguably two of the country’s best players with incredible mechanical skill, the pair claimed victory and took home two Acer Predator XB241 gaming monitors as well as the title of Red Bull Flick South African champions. Flexee and blackpoisoN were both members of the eNergy Esports team that caused one of South Africa’s biggest upsets when they beat Bravado Gaming at the 2017 ESL Africa Championship at rAge Expo. That same line up went on to win the 2018 Vodacom 4U Cup and finished third at the 2018 Dreamhack Mumbai Invitational.
The pair have now reunited under their new team Nyatermas, and proved with their Red Bull Flick victory that they’re a force to watch as we enter the latter part of the 2020 competitive season.
Earlier in the week Cloud 9’s CSGO squad were asked their top picks leading into the Red Bull Flick finals on the Red Bull Gaming Instagram account, the three South African players in the line up all called Team Destiny, comprising of Dimitri “Detrony” Hadjipaschali and Rhys “Fadey” Armstrong, as the team to watch in the competition. Despite losing the final to Twee Katte, Detrony says the tournament was a great way to add some excitement to the local Counter Strike competitive community:
“The tournament was really enjoyable and almost a breath of fresh air for the title with a new and innovative concept that I personally believe is much needed for the competitive side of the game. This 'new' concept or mode also allows unknown up and coming talent to showcase their individual potential much easier with regards to mechanics, movement and such through newly introduced maps and stages. Fadey and I managed to break into the final, however lost in a close battle being tied 1-1 in maps, and losing the third map for the decider for first place. Knowing the very little margin for error, it could have been different any other day but I'm still proud of how we performed leading up and hope more of these tournaments or newly introduced concepts will show up in the future!”
Another player who competed in the tournament, Goliath Gaming’s Adam “adm” Mansoor echoed Detrony’s sentiments:
“The 2v2 tournament was a lot more challenging than it looked. The communication, teamplay and overall experience was intense! I hope I’m able to participate in another Red Bull Flick tournament in the future.”
The Red Bull Flick competition has added a fun element to the South African CSGO scene and allows for players to put their skills to the test. Black Poison says he hopes to see more of these types of tournaments hosted in future:
“The 2v2 concept is really great and it really tested our skills. It was a sick event.”