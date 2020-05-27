Here's what it took to win the first Red Bull Flick

The event was unique in that there were new maps created specifically by Red Bull HQ for the competition. Twee Katte consisted of Nyatermas players Robby ‘blackpoisoN’ Da Loca and Reighardt “Flexee” Romatzki. Arguably two of the country’s best players with incredible mechanical skill, the pair claimed victory and took home two Acer Predator XB241 gaming monitors as well as the title of Red Bull Flick South African champions. Flexee and blackpoisoN were both members of the eNergy Esports team that caused one of South Africa’s biggest upsets when they beat Bravado Gaming at the 2017 ESL Africa Championship at rAge Expo. That same line up went on to win the 2018 Vodacom 4U Cup and finished third at the 2018 Dreamhack Mumbai Invitational.

Earlier in the week Cloud 9’s CSGO squad were asked their top picks leading into the Red Bull Flick finals on the Red Bull Gaming Instagram account, the three South African players in the line up all called Team Destiny, comprising of Dimitri “Detrony” Hadjipaschali and Rhys “Fadey” Armstrong, as the team to watch in the competition. Despite losing the final to Twee Katte, Detrony says the tournament was a great way to add some excitement to the local Counter Strike competitive community:

