How To Take The Leap At Red Bull Flugtag in Cape Town this November

Red Bull Flugtag returns to the V&A Waterfront on 2 November 2025, and it's time to take creativity to the sky—literally. Picture this: you and your crew, launching a hand-built flying machine off an 8-metre-high ramp, soaring (or spectacularly splashing) into Cape Town's harbour, cheered on by thousands of screaming fans. It's part engineering marvel, part theatrical masterpiece, part beautiful chaos—and it's the most exhilarating way you'll ever defy gravity.

Whether your contraption soars like an eagle or belly-flops like a penguin learning to swim, Flugtag isn't about aerodynamic perfection—it's about unleashing your wildest imagination, building something incredible with your best mates, and putting on the show of a lifetime.

01 How to Enter

You don't need a PhD in aeronautics or years of flight training. All you need is one crazy idea, three fearless friends, and the courage to launch yourself into legend.

1. Assemble Your Squadron

One pilot brave enough to ride the dream. Three pushers mad enough to launch it. Four legends ready to make history. Rally your most creative, most fearless crew—because this is going to be epic.

2. Engineer Your Masterpiece

NASA certification not required. Think floating dinosaurs, flying pizzas, rocket-powered couches, supersonic chickens—whatever makes your imagination take flight. The weirder, the better. The crowd doesn't just want to see you fly; they want to see you 'dream machine'.

3. Submit Your Mission Brief

Navigate to redbull.com/flugtagza and hit that "Apply" button like your life depends on it. Upload your craft blueprint (sketches on napkins totally count), introduce your legendary team, and outline your pre-flight performance that'll have the crowd losing their minds.

4. Await Mission Control Approval

Selected teams get the full intel package—rules, timelines, build specifications, and everything you need to turn your vision into reality. Then comes the best part: building, rehearsing, and preparing for your moment in the spotlight.

Red Bull Flugtag in Cape Town © Tyrone Bradley/Red Bull Media House

Why Take the Leap?

Epic Rewards Await

We're talking exclusive Red Bull experiences that money can't buy, lifetime bragging rights that'll make every pub story legendary, and the chance to join the pantheon of Flugtag heroes whose names echo through eternity.

Pure Creative Chaos

Distance isn't everything—style is. The most memorable flights aren't always the longest ones. Sometimes the most spectacular splash makes the biggest waves.

Your Stage, Your Moment

Perform for thousands at Cape Town's iconic V&A Waterfront. Last time, thousands of people showed up to witness the madness. Imagine that sea of faces, all watching you chase your impossible dream.

Mission Critical: Deadline Approaching

Entries close 22 August 2025. Miss this window, and you'll be watching from the sidelines while others live out their flying fantasies. Don't let that happen.

Ready for Takeoff?

Your flying machine is waiting to be born. Your team is ready to be assembled. Your moment of glory is just one application away.

Because at Red Bull Flugtag, we don't just give you wings—we give you the runway to use them. The sky isn't the limit; it's just the beginning of your flight into legend.

See you on the ramp.