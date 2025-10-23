Red Bull Flugtag South Africa: Your A–Z Guide

A is for Arrival Time Get there early! With 220,000 spectators attending the 2012 event, this year’s Red Bull Flugtag on Sunday, 2 November 2025, promises similar crowds. Gates open at 10:00 AM, and flights begin at 12:00 noon from Jetty 1. The earlier you arrive, the better your view of the six-meter platform and all the splashdowns that follow.

B is for Boerewors (and Bunny Chow!) South African food culture takes flight with teams like Air Wors and Bunny Chowers — playful nods to local favourites. Expect food vendors throughout the V&A Waterfront serving everything from traditional boerewors rolls to Cape Malay delicacies and seafood classics.

C is for Creativity This isn’t just about distance — it’s about pure imagination! Teams are judged on creativity, distance, and showmanship. Expect to see flying taxis (Mission Possible), giant fish (Fishin’ Impossible), and tributes to everything from Da Vinci to Disney. All crafts must be made from environmentally friendly materials — no motors, rockets, or shortcuts allowed.

D is for Distance The world record stands at 78.6 meters, set in Long Beach, California, in 2013. South Africa’s 2012 standouts, the Wing Nuts, achieved 17.09 meters — and they’re back for redemption in 2025. Will they finally soar beyond splashdown?

Spectators attend Red Bull Flugtag at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town © Sydelle Willow Smith / Red Bull Content Pool

E is for Entertainment Flugtag isn’t just a competition; it’s a full-day festival of flight. Expect live music, crowd giveaways, and massive big screens at Clock Tower, UCB Square, and the Amphitheatre. But that’s not all — you’re at the V&A Waterfront, Cape Town’s ultimate playground. In between launches, explore City Sightseeing’s Electric Canal Cruise, departing every 30–60 minutes from behind the One&Only Hotel. Try the free V&A Waterfront Audio Tour, starting at the Cape Town Sign and ending at Zeitz MOCAA. Wander the Marine Wildlife Walk, featuring eight lookout points where you might spot seals, seabirds, or dolphins. Challenge friends and family to a game at the Giant Chess Set on Pierhead next to the swing bridge. Browse beautiful local craft and design at The Watershed and grab a coffee or snack at Cooked Café. Insider tip: visit the Two Oceans Aquarium after 3pm for discounted tickets!

F is for Family-Friendly Bring the whole family! Red Bull Flugtag is for all ages, combining the fun of flight with Cape Town’s best day out. Pets are welcome on leash in outdoor areas, but given the noise and crowds, it’s best to leave them at home.

G is for Gravity Muscle, gravity, and imagination are the only power sources allowed. Watch as 50 teams discover the law of gravity firsthand — and usually with a spectacular splash!

H is for History South Africa hosted its first Flugtag in Benoni (2002) with 55,000 spectators. The 2012 Cape Town edition broke world attendance records with 220,000 people — the largest Flugtag crowd ever. After a 13-year break, it’s back to Cape Town and bigger than ever.

I is for International Inspiration Since debuting in Vienna, Austria (1992), Red Bull Flugtag has entertained over nine million fans across more than 50 countries. The South African edition brings a uniquely local flavour — part carnival, part comedy, and 100% gees.

Red Bull Flugtag © Kolesky / Nikon / Red Bull Content Pool

J is for Jetty 1 This is where the magic happens! All launches happen from Jetty 1 in the V&A Waterfront. Find your viewing spot early — or watch on one of the live big screens if you prefer a more relaxed vantage point.

K is for KwaZulu-Natal While the Western Cape dominates with 32 of the 50 teams, provinces like Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are proudly represented. Teams like Hotdawgs and Flying on Sunshine fly the KZN flag — bringing regional flair and high spirits to the ramp.

L is for Live Screens Can’t get close to Jetty 1? No stress! Large LED screens at Clock Tower, UCB Square, and the Amphitheatre broadcast every flight, flop, and splash live.

M is for Mitchell’s Plain Meet The Extras, a family crew from Mitchell’s Plain who bring pure personality. Their motto: “If it looks aerodynamic, it probably isn’t — but it’ll look cool going down!” It’s that blend of humour and heart that defines South African Flugtag energy.

N is for No Motors No shortcuts here — no engines, rockets, or elastic bands. Pure human power only. And every craft must be unsinkable with no loose parts — safety first!

O is for Outdoor Viewing This is an outdoor event right on the Atlantic, so come prepared. Cape Town in November can bring sun, wind, and spray, sometimes all in one afternoon. Bring sunscreen, a hat, comfortable shoes, and a reusable water bottle. If you’re looking to stretch your legs, the Waterfront offers shaded lawns, art installations, and chill zones to recharge between flights.

P is for Patrick Davidson Pat Davidson, five-time South African aerobatics champion and 2025 Air Race X World Champion, serves as a Red Bull athlete and event ambassador. “It’s aviation, creativity, and chaos all rolled into one,” says Pat — and that’s exactly the spirit of Flugtag.

Q is for Quick Fixes (and Mission Possible) One of this year’s standout entries, Mission Possible, brings a taxi-inspired twist to their aircraft. With other wild team names like Hakuna Matuktuk and Rassies Dassies, South African humour takes centre stage on the ramp.

R is for Restaurant Reservations Want to enjoy the action in style? Harbour House, Quay 4, PIER, The Waterside, and Life Grand Café all overlook Jetty 1 — offering front-row seats with great food and drink. Advance bookings are strongly recommended. If you miss out, grab a casual bite at one of the many cafés or markets scattered through the precinct.

S is for Showmanship Distance won’t win it alone — teams are judged on costumes, choreography, and crowd appeal. The more outrageous the performance, the louder the cheer!

T is for Team Size Each team has four members: one fearless pilot and three ground crew who push the craft off the ramp. Timing and teamwork are everything — blink and you’ll miss them flying (or falling) into history.

U is for Unsinkable Safety first! Each aircraft must be unsinkable and built from eco-friendly materials. Lifeguards, medics, and security teams are stationed across the event area to ensure a safe, splash-filled day for all.

V is for V&A Waterfront The V&A Waterfront is more than just a backdrop — it’s one of the most visited destinations in Africa, blending ocean views, public art, shopping, and history. Make a weekend of it: stroll the Silo District and visit Zeitz MOCAA, Africa’s leading contemporary art museum. Enjoy a drink on the harbour deck as the sun sets behind Table Mountain. Join one of the many boat tours, helicopter rides, or charters operating from the marina. Use the free Wi-Fi to download the Waterfront’s self-guided Audio Tour. Spot Cape fur seals on the Marine Wildlife Walk near the Two Oceans Aquarium — the perfect pre- or post-Flugtag experience.

W is for Wing Nuts Don’t miss these Gauteng legends! The Wing Nuts — veterans from 2012 — are back with a bigger, bolder, and hopefully more aerodynamic craft. Thirteen years later, they’re still chasing the dream of sustained flight (and redemption).

X is for X-treme Attempts Expect the unexpected! From flying fish to helicopter hats to Table Mountain tributes (Koppie Kopters), teams go all-out for creativity. If it looks crazy — it probably is.

Y is for Youth Energy Team Fly Safair represents the next generation — young aviation engineers under 26 turning theory into flight. Look out for their pink-and-blue aircraft decked out in national colours. Flugtag belongs to the dreamers — and these ones are flying toward the future.

Z is for Zero Cost It’s completely FREE to attend! No tickets, no entrance fees — just bring your energy and your sense of humour. Parking is available in the Waterfront’s garages, but it’s limited — so use public transport, e-hailing, or arrive on foot or bike.