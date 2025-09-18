NEWS: Red Bull Half Court National Final in South Africa

Hall 29 at Wits University hosted history in mid-September with the first-ever Red Bull Half Court National Final in South Africa. The tournament saw 18 teams from across the country battle it out in a showcase of grit, skill, and pure streetball flavour. And they all congregated to fight for the chance to represent Mzansi on the global stage.

After a day of intense 3x3 basketball, two teams rose above the rest: MBB Blue Soldiers for the gents and Hoop Hustlers for the ladies. Now, they’ll fly the South African flag high in Dubai, where they’ll battle for the ultimate crown at the Red Bull Half Court World Final.

The road to victory was paved by a long journey.

It all began with weeks of qualifiers in Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria, as teams battled for the right to compete on the biggest stage. From there, the field was narrowed down to South Africa’s best streetballers, ready to face off in the National Final.

For the men, the talent was divided into four groups consisting of three teams and on the women’s side, there were two groups of three teams.

The first round brought the action with eight-minute games where every point mattered more than the win. Each team played two games in the group stages.

The afternoon tipped off with a showdown between Cap City representing Pretoria and City Reapers representing Cape Town. The tight contest ended in a tie, forcing overtime, where Cap City managed to edge out a 5-4 victory.

Then came one of the most thrilling women’s games of the day and would be the precursor to the Women’s Finals. Hoop Hustlers of Johannesburg went head to head against Size Nenye from Cape Town. Size Nenye struck first and put the pressure on early. The Hoop Hustlers answered back, clawing their way into the game and pushing for a late comeback.

With less than a minute on the clock, Siza Nenye had two chances to steal the win, but the shots just wouldn’t go in. In the end, Hoop Hustlers held on and walked away with a 4-3 victory.

Group B for the men came alive with fireworks as Jozi’s MBB Blue Soldiers were flying. Polokwane’s Knights stood little chance as the Blue Soldiers knocked down threes and racked up 12 unanswered points, eventually closing out the game with a commanding 21–5 victory — the biggest margin of the tournament.

Next, the Blue Soldiers used their size and length to full effect against Cape Town’s Pythons. They locked down the paint and their strong defense snuffed out any chance for a comeback. The game ended with an 11–5 win.

Group C delivered some of the most thrilling basketball of the day.

The Blue Raiders of Polokwane faced a tense battle against Durban’s Cripplers. The Cripplers controlled most of the game, keeping the Raiders on the back foot early. However,in the closing moments,the Raiders staged a dramatic late comeback, draining back-to-back threes to snatch a 13–9 victory. The crowd went ballistic.

With the group stages wrapped up, the knockout rounds were set and teams were allocated ten minutes.

The Women’s Semifinals featured:

Hoop Hustlers vs. Blue Island Girls

Size Nenye vs. University of Pretoria

And the Men’s Semifinals featured:

MBB Blue Soldiers vs. Blue Raiders

Elite Pace Academy vs. Cape Town Ballers

For most of the day, the tournament had a dunk drought. However, the first men’s semifinal between MBB Blue Soldiers and Blue Raiders offered the highlight-reel slam that everyone was waiting for.

MBB opened the scoring with a quick bucket, followed by a smooth floater. However, the Blue Raiders immediately struck back.

Then, with under a minute left, Arinze Dim threw down the first official dunk of the tournament, sending the crowd into a frenzy. MBB followed it up with back-to-back shots. The Raiders weren’t done yet, hitting a clutch bucket with six seconds remaining, but it wasn’t enough.

MBB held on to secure a 12–10 win and a place in the final.

While the first semifinal game was tight, the second one was a masterclass from Elite Pace Academy on how to methodically dismantle your opponent.

They came out swinging, attacking the rim and setting the tone early. The Cape Town Ballers had no real answer.

With three minutes left to go,the crowd was on their feet when Leon “Juju” Kasanda delivered the second dunk of the day. Elite Pace closed it out in style and finished with a statement 15–3 victory to punch their ticket to the final.

On the women’s side, the first semifinal was a scrappy battle between the Hoop Hustlers and Blue Island Girls. The Hustlers opened the scoring but Blue Island Girls showed they weren’t going anywhere. As the clock ticked down, Blue Island began to edge ahead, taking a 7–5 lead with less than two minutes remaining.It looked like the game was over.

Then, with 37 seconds left, Khanyisile Maphisa came up clutch, draining a brilliant three-pointer to flip the game on its head and seal a dramatic 8–7 victory, sending the Hustlers to the final.

The second semifinal saw Size Nenye take care of business against the University of Pretoria.

In the close matchup, Size Nenye delivered when it mattered most, sinking a last-minute bucket to secure a 6–5 win.

And the Finals were set:

MBB Blue Soldiers vs. Elite Pace Academy

Hoop Hustlers vs. Size Nenye

In the women’s final, the Hoop Hustlers set the tone with a smooth floater from Monicah Tlou followed by Khanyisile Maphisa hitting back-to-back buckets to extend the lead.

Size Nenye fought hard and were knocking on the door, but their shots just wouldn’t fall. With the clock winding down, Maphisa drained a massive three and pushed the Hustlers up 7–1. From there, it was all but over and the Hustlers closed it out with a 7–3 victory and claimed their spot as national champions.

The men’s final saw MBB come out the gate and immediately put pressure on their opponent. Elite Pace fought to stay in it, drawing fouls and heading to the line. But even with the whistle on their side, the shots just weren’t dropping.

With less than a minute remaining, MBB held a four-point lead, and there was nothing Elite Pace could do to swing the momentum. When the final buzzer sounded, MBB had secured an 8–3 victory, punching their ticket to the world stage.

The South African champs have been crowned but they have one more mission: Operation Dubai. And in November, they will show the world what they are made of.