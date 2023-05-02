Cape Town Team Claims The First Red Bull Hattrick Title in South Africa

The e-football team made up of Dale Nott (22 years old), Athi Duva (24 years old), and Luke Gabriel (23 years old) from Cape Town were crowned the first-ever winners of Red Bull Hattrick in South Africa.

01 WHAT IS Red Bull Hattrick

Red Bull Hattrick is an open-for-all 3-by-3 e-football competition that took place across the country for the first time. Regional qualifiers took place in April at different universities and gaming venues in Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Stellenbosch, and Durban. The winning team from each qualifier went on to compete against each other at the national finals that took place at Comic Con, Cape Town.

Red Bull HATTRICK © Nick Muzik / Red Bull Content Pool

02 More about the winning team

The team was formed recently when the gamers met each other at the regional qualifiers. They started off as rivals, but when they didn’t make it to the national finals with their previous teams, they decided to join forces to better their chances at the title. They spent time sharpening their skills and played a couple of games together before taking on the other teams at the national finals.

“Winning Red Bull Hattrick is an amazing feeling, especially because we assembled the team so close to the national finals. We came into the tournament having told ourselves that we want to win, and despite the pressure of the cameras around us, we managed to clinch the win and are very happy about it,” commented Dale Nott.

E-sport has gained a lot of traction over the last few years in South Africa with brands like Red Bull showing support by hosting various e-sport competitions for gamers to compete in. Among these competitions are Red Bull Campus Clutch, Red Bull MEO and the popular Red Bull Hit the Streets. The brand also named Thabo Moloi as their gaming athlete in 2020. With more competitions on the horizon, the future of gaming in Mzansi is looking very bright.

“Fifa is one of the most popular titles in Africa and with that Red Bull Hattrick aims to find the next future players, much like Red Bull athlete Thabo Moloi. Gamers are starting to see the sport as a viable opportunity and career, and we have more people getting into the sport, which makes tournaments like Red Bull Hattrick very important,” said Thulani Sishi from Gaming Goliath.