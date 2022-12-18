JabhiM & DaXpt are your Red Bull Hit The Streets champions ONCE AGAIN!

01 STREET FIGHTER - AN UNPRECEDENTED FOURTH TITLE

JabhiM went into the finals a crowd favourite and with a 5-0 win from the first match, but that didn’t stop Ren from giving it his all and putting up a good fight. Ren was a great opponent, with some strong mix-ups, but JabhiM secured the win for the fourth time in a row by playing some good defence and offence moves.

JabhiM © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

“I was a bit nervous facing Ren, because I am not that good at mix-ups and he’s great at them, but I surprised myself and managed to get myself out of them quite quickly every time,” commented the undisputed champ. “Everyone knows that Karen is my favourite character, so I decided to try something new and go with ChenLi, and it worked for me. I am looking forward to Red Bull Kimute 2023 and hoping to make it third time lucky for me,” he added.

02 ROAD TO THE FINALS

Hosted by Sandile GQ Ntshingila and Sam ‘Tech Girl’ Wright at the V&A Amphitheatre in Cape Town, the seven best Street Fighter V and Tekken gamers from across South Africa went head-to-head for the ultimate prize. The road to the National Finals was not an easy one, with the regional qualifiers kicking off online on 3 December and concluding with a last-chance qualifier the day before the National Final. The grand final was streamed live on Red Bull’s Twitch page where gamers across the world tuned in to catch the action live.

TEKKEN 7 - BACK-TO-BACK

The Tekken 7 finals saw DaXpt and Callym go head to head in an intense and heated match. Callym came out fighting strong, while DaXpt played the defense role. But after some fiery rounds DaXpt showed why he walked away with last year’s title with some great fighting moves to take the lead by two rounds. Callym definitely went down fighting, but in the end it was the 2021 champion who came out on top to become the two time Red Bull Hit the Street Tekken 7 champion.

DaXpt © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

“I’m super excited to be the two time Red Bull Hit the Streets Tekken 7 champion, and I cannot wait to represent South Africa at Red Bull Kumite 2023. My win last year was very convincing compared to this year - this year was full of back and forths which made it much more exciting,” commented DaXpt

The two champions now have a chance to compete at Red Bull Kumite, one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world for fighting game competitors.

03 INTERNATIONAL SHOWCASE

Aside from the hot action during the local National finals, highlights on the night included international gaming superstars, iDom and Mister Crimson battling it out in an exhibition match which was something of a rematch of the final of Red Bull Kumite 2021.