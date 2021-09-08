Red Bull Hit the Streets | Billy wins first qualifier

Billy secured his spot off the back of an impressive Capcom Pro Tour South Africa win early in the month, knocking out Hit the Streets Champ JabhiM and setting the foundation for an exciting match up come grand finals.

Billy has been a finalist at Hit the Streets since its inception, improving each year and ensuring his name has been one to watch. His love of gaming started when he was around 6 years old. Billy and his brother asked their dad to buy a Nintendo TV game, which their dad did. From then on, Billy was hooked:

“I’ve been playing games ever since. And in the Cafe, there was a Street Fighter 2 arcade machine. So I started playing it from there.”

Billy says he has been playing Street Fighter games for more than 10 years, but plays Street Fighter V the most. The consistent grind meant moving into the competitive space was somewhat of a no brainer:

“I’ve always been a Street Fighter player. I always have the latest copy of the game. When Street Fighter V came out, I bought it and started playing a lot with my friends, both offline and online. Whenever there were tournaments I always entered… and I’ve been doing well ever since.”

BillyD’s consistent performances and improvement can be attributed to the amount of time he spends in the game. He averages around 3 hours in Street Fighter a day and says it really is because he enjoys it. Recently, he has switched up his play time, choosing to go to cfn when he loses to try to find ways to deal with how I lost. He also says watching other pro players is a great way to improve your game. He chooses to analyse their matches, figure out why they do what they do and ultimately help increase his insight into the game. He’s a firm believer that playing and practicing as much as possible is so important.

Billy (centre) with Gachikun (left) and Jabhi Mabuza (right) © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

While JabhiM has dominated the Street Fighter number 1 spot locally for some time, Billy recently shook up the competitive scene after winning the first ever Capcom Pro Tour Online Qualifier for South Africa. The win means that Billy has secured a spot to compete in the Capcom Cup VIII next year. He says it still doesn’t feel real:

“I’m still in disbelief. I’m very excited because I managed to defeat tough opponents. Going into the final match, I had practiced for the match against Karin, but it wasn’t enough with Necalli (the character I play the most). I made a switch to Ed, and stuck with him even after losing the first game. I had already lost with others already. I started looking at my opponent’s tendencies and trying to figure out how I was losing, then I made some adjustments to slow the game and tried to stop him from rushing me down. When I managed to do that, I started winning!”

Now that BillyD has secured his spot in the finals for Red Bull Hit the Streets, he will be spending a lot of time watching pro players and building out ideas of what to do in various match ups as well as develop strategies against various characters. JabhiM is the firm favourite coming into the Grand Finals but Billy says he knows he can face off against him and put on a good performance for the fans:

“What I’ve learnt from CPT is that we are all human and can make mistakes in the game. I’ll continue to practice and capitalise on opponent mistakes, if any. I’ll also study all the finalists matches as well from CFN.”

For players that plan to compete in the next two online qualifiers to secure their spot against him Billy has some sage advice:

“There is no magic to becoming better except to practice, learn from your mistakes to avoid losing the same way over and over again and, finally, learn from the pro players. That’s your best bet!”