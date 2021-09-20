Red Bull Hit the Streets 2021 - Everything you need to know!

Gaming
Red Bull Hit the Streets began in 2019 with a huge street party that included the best Street Fighter players battling it out for a chance to win a spot in Red Bull Kumite Japan. Legendary Street Fighter player, Tsunehiro “Gachikun” Kanamorieven travelled to the country to watch the players compete and hand over first prize to Jabhi “JabhiM” Mabuza, who went on to travel overseas for the first time, where he caught the attention of the international community. In 2020, the COVID pandemic stopped any chances for the competitors to truly Hit the Streets, but the competition still took place, albeit with a non existent crowd, in the Red Bull Studios in Cape Town. For 2020, Tekken was added as a second title for the competition, with JabhiM reclaiming his Street Fighter top spot while Ighsaan “Iggy” Latief won the Tekken competition. With these wins both players guaranteed themselves a place in the Grand Finals for Red Bull Hit the Streets 2021.
To ensure the safety and health of all the players, 2021 saw a series of online qualifiers take place to determine the top 4 players in each title who will ultimately meet JabhiM and Iggy in the finals on 26 September.
The event will take place offline, with all the players meeting at a secure venue to battle it out. The prize they’re fighting for? An entry to Red Bull Kumite Last Chance Qualifier later this year. Safety is still a top priority which means no spectators will be allowed at the venue, but the games will be streamed on the Red Bull Gaming Twitch channel. The stream will go live at 11:30am SAST on Sunday.
Tekken time!
The Tekken finals will start the show, with the first game set to begin at 12 noon. For the first time we’ll see an African player enter the fight: Sylvia “QueenArrow” Gathoni will fly in from Kenya to compete as fifth seed. She’ll face off against the fourth seed to try to secure a spot in the Grand Finals. This will be the first game on the stream.
Top seed will go to Iggy, last year’s winner. He’ll face off against the winner of the matchup between Queen Arrow and Callym Beukes - who secured his spot in the play off in fine style during the third online qualifier. Callym had a disastrous time in the first online qualifier, unable to stop Solidjago from mounting him continuously in their match up. In week 2 Callym showed signs of improvement but it wasn’t enough to get him through the qualifier. However, in the final qualifier Callym returned a player possessed. His Eddy play was a breakdancing joy to behold and he produced some of the games of the tournament so far.
Second and Third seed, DaXpt and gh0st.//proxy will face off after both securing their spots with dominating performances in the online qualifiers.
The competition will be run in a double elimination format with Best of 5 games throughout. The Grand Finals has a bracket reset requirement for the Lower Bracket Winner.
You can view the bracket, which is now live, here.
The Tekken Grand Finals will be casted by Earl “MrCholatezz” van de Rheede and international Tekken superstar Ryan Hart. Sam “Tech Girl” Wright will handle the after game analysis on desk with Sandile GQ Ntshingila as host.
What to expect from the Street Fighter battles
The Street Fighter competition will follow the same rule set as Tekken without the Wild Card match up. The games will commence after the Tekken winner is announced. Logan Sama will once again join Sean “Snare” Rivhlamu in the casting box with Sandile and Sam still on hosting and desk hosting duty respectively.
Two time winner and undefeated champion JabhiM will enter as top seed, facing off against Vinpetrolium who clinched his spot in the final online qualifier. Seed 2 and 3 will see BillyD take on Ren. Both these players have been at the finals of Hit the Streets since its inception and get better each year. Ren’s calculated and analytical play style will be put to the test with BillyD who has had an incredibly successful season of Street Fighter, winning the first online qualifier in convincing style off the back of his Capcom Pro Tour South Africa victory.
The matchup local Street Fighter fans want to see is Billy vs Jabhi but Ren has, in the past, been the one to upset in tournaments of this magnitude. It will be all to play for come Sunday. You can view the Street Fighter bracket here.
Stay tuned to our social channels to ensure you receive all the updates about Hit the Streets and don’t miss any of the action!