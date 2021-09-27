Read all about the hard-hitting action from Red Bull Hit The Streets

The third edition of Red Bull Hit the Streets took place on the 26th of September and the South African Fighting Games Community didn’t disappoint. Two time defending champion JabhiM came in with all the pressure on his back, ready to prove his loss at Capcom Pro Tour was an anomaly, while the Tekken competition was wide open with a host of extremely competitive players ready to topple last year’s winner Iggy from the top spot.

Winners are grinners © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

TEKKEN

Five finalists competed in the Tekken competition. Iggy, as last year’s winner, was guaranteed his spot in the finals, while Dax, Gh0stProxy and Callym Beukes earned their spots through winning the online qualifiers that led up to the finals. The fifth finalist was QueenArrow, the Kenyan Tekken rising star, who was invited to join the competition and add more African flavour to the event. The Tekken event kicked off with rising star Callym Beukes taking on QueenArrow. This was the first major event for QueenArrow and her first time flying to South Africa for a competition. The Red Bull Dojo stage was set up in the Bravado Bunker, giving players a very similar experience to being on a live stage, without the audience. Early into the game QueenArrow seemed a bit timid in her play style and arguably there may have been some nerves at play. As the pair settled into their match up she showed some great signs of fight back. It wasn’t enough though and Callym was able to take the win.

QueenArrow in full focus © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

Dax and Gh0stProxy faced off next. This match up looked to be relatively close with Gh0stProxy posing some questions to Dax which he took awhile to answer. However, Dax moved through the winners bracket while Gh0stProxy dropped down to play QueenArrow. Gh0st put up a strong fight and QueenArrow was the first player knocked out of the finals. World record holding player and commentator, Ryan Hart, who joined in from Europe to shoutcast the Tekken tournament praised QueenArrow and said her attendance in the tournament was a W in itself - giving her a great opportunity to improve her competitive gameplay. She has also now opened the door for the rest of Africa, hopefully we’ll see more players from the continent joining Hit the Streets in 2022.

Early on in the tournament’s winner bracket we saw last year’s finalists Callym and Iggy face off. In 2021 the master was able to beat the student but in an extremely tight matchup Callym took the victory from Iggy, dropping last year’s winner to the lower bracket. It appeared that Callym would be unstoppable after his incredible win in the online qualifiers and his confident performance in the finals so far… until he met his brick wall. That brick wall went by the name of Dax. The player was the first to arrive at the venue and had an air of confidence around him throughout the day, despite Callym throwing everything at him Dax was able to win the game and guarantee himself a spot in the Grand Finals. After the match up in his post game interview Dax said that the ticket to Red Bull Kumite was his and he had come to get it.

Gh0stProxy had many fans holding their breath when he had the upper hand on Iggy early on in their lower bracket match up. However eventually the Bravado Gaming player claimed victory before reminding Callym, the lower bracket finals, that he was still the master, by claiming the win and giving the Goliath star a third place in the competition. By this point there were a huge amount of emotions. Callym and Iggy both looked close to tears as the moment began to settle. Iggy has mentored Callym, but now he needed to face off against his close friend Dax in the Grand Finals. Last year’s winner fought hard but Dax continued on his mission to claim the plane ticket and he had a response to anything Iggy tossed at him. The 2020 champion was defeated by his close friend and Dax will go to Red Bull Kumite to compete against the best in the world. In typical Dax style, he didn’t even seem to break a sweat - smiling confidently after the win and commending all the players for their high level of play.

Hart ended the Tekken event by saying how much potential he has seen in the region:

With more opportunities I believe the local Tekken community can develop even more than it has in the last year. Ryan Hart

STREET FIGHTER

In 2019 Hit the Streets began with Street Fighter. The iconic rise of JabhiM and his trip to Red Bull Kumite in Japan is one for the ages. His dominating victory in 2020 confirmed that JabhiM is the Street Fighter king of the Streets. But leading up to this competition he suffered a defeat in the Capcom Pro Tour South African Qualifier. Defeat, for JabhiM, was so surprising that it became the focal point of the Hit the Streets final…. Could JabhiM be defeated on LAN?

All four finalists for the Street Fighter competition had qualified in 2019 with Billy and Ren both also competing in the finals in 2020. There is a lot that can be said for the match ups we saw at this event but the story wasn’t in those games. The story was about the four players who, for the past three years, have been each other’s fiercest competitors but also each other’s biggest supporters. Year on year these players continue to support one another and help raise the standard of play we’re seeing. It was clear from the start of the finals that the level of Street Fighter is only improving and, the gap between the top players is a small one.

Strategic and smart plays from Ren and explosive last minute clutches from Vinpetrolium were the name of the game. In typical competitive style, Ren was frustrated with his performance after Vin knocked him out of the lower bracket, however if he’d heard the commentator's reactions to some of his combos he’d likely feel differently - he put on an incredible show. Vinpetrolium looked fierce throughout the competition and he also provided some hype moments that had international shoutcaster Logan Sama gasping in places. Vin eventually exited the tournament in third place. His cheeky smile and aggressive play style is going to make him a firm crowd favourite when we can return to spectator friendly events.

The real story of the Street Fighter finals was the battle between JabhiM and BillyD. Both players started this journey in 2019. Since then they’ve each signed to some of the biggest esports organisations in South Africa, Jabhi to Goliath Gaming and Billy to Bravado Gaming, they’ve also become each other’s biggest rivals…. It was Billy who took the victory at Capcom Pro Tour.

JabhiM seen during Red Bull Hit The Streets in Johannesburg © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

The pair met twice in the competition and both times it was a show to behold. It was impossible to guess which way it would go with Billy bringing in a host of answers to the questions JabhiM posed. Every time JabhiM lost a set he’d refer to the notes he had on his phone. Jabhi makes notes for each match up and refers to them when playing, it has become his trademark. Jabhi would also use breathing techniques to calm himself. Billy, next to him, was seen shaking it off once in a while but wearing a relatively focused face. The pair traded off but in the end it was two time Hit the Streets Champion, JabhiM who claimed the victory a third time and won himself a second trip to Red Bull Kumite.

Billy and JabhiM seen during Red Bull Hit The Streets in Johannesburg © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

While Billy ended the competition in second place, he too will head overseas to fight at Capcom Pro Tour and there can be absolutely no doubt in the minds of Street Fighter fans, that both these players are going to be a fantastic representation for the South African Fighting Games Community. Their firm friendship and support of one another is the real story here. The wins are incredible but it's the community and friendships that Hit the Streets has built along the way that are really special. We keep going.