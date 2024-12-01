Big Air Kiteboarding history was made on Saturday 30 November as the inaugural Red Bull King of The Air Women’s Division took to the skies alongside the Open Division in Red Bull King of The Air 2024. Set against the iconic backdrop of Table Mountain at Cape Town's Kite Beach, the opening rounds of the world's most prestigious Big Air kiteboarding contest thrilled the enthusiastic 7000-strong crowd and viewers that tuned in to the live stream from around the world. Their patience through the calm early conditions was richly rewarded when the Cape Doctor, the famed southeasterly wind, arrived in full force around 16:30.
“The forecast started off with great potential, but the wind held off until the late afternoon,” Sergio Cantagalli, the event's Sportive Director, recounted. Yet, despite the wait, he felt the excitement was well worth it for spectators and competitors. “The riders poured their hearts into this; their motivation goes beyond just chasing results — they’re eager to be part of something truly extraordinary!” he said.
A Milestone for Women’s Kiteboarding
The Women’s Division was a groundbreaking moment for the sport, showcasing six of the world’s elite female big air kiteboarders. They fiercely competed in two intense heats, showcasing their exceptional skills as they launched into the air, executing big, technical tricks. Francesca Maini and Pippa Van Iersel claimed victory in their respective Round One heats, earning spots in the final. Meanwhile, Angely Bouillot and reigning World Champion Zara Hoogenraad clashed in a tense semi-final. In the end, Hoogenraad's precision and power secured her the third and final slot in the championship round.
“I’m very happy with how the first rounds of the Women’s Division went,” Cantagalli remarked. “After waiting patiently for the wind all day, the riders were rewarded with ideal conditions to showcase their skills.”
High-Flying Action in the Open Division
The Open Division saw 18 of the world’s best Big Air kiteboarders take to the skies. Jamie Overbeek, Lorenzo Casati, South African Luca Ceruti and defending champion Andrea Principi all delivered standout performances, with Principi closing out the day with a series of huge, complex moves.
The stage is now set for more electrifying action as the forecast promises stronger winds for Sunday, December 1.
The Excitement Builds
The competition, running until December 8 within a flexible weather window, has already proven to be a must-watch spectacle.
Fans can catch the action live on Red Bull TV or experience it firsthand at Kite Beach, free of charge.