Big Air Kiteboarding history was made on Saturday 30 November as the inaugural Red Bull King of The Air Women’s Division took to the skies alongside the Open Division in

. Set against the iconic backdrop of Table Mountain at Cape Town's Kite Beach, the opening rounds of the world's most prestigious Big Air kiteboarding contest thrilled the enthusiastic 7000-strong crowd and viewers that tuned in to the live stream from around the world. Their patience through the calm early conditions was richly rewarded when the Cape Doctor, the famed southeasterly wind, arrived in full force around 16:30.