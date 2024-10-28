Red Bull King of the Air The world’s best kiteboarders take to Kite Beach, South Africa again in 2024. This year, for the first time ever, an official Women's Division has been introduced, marking a new chapter in the sport.

For the first time, the event includes an official women’s division, an exciting leap forward that signals a new era for the sport. Held on Cape Town’s iconic Kite Beach, this year's event will once again happen on the windiest day between November 23rd and December 8th, setting the stage for historic highs, fierce competition and a fresh roster of talent.

has been synonymous with extreme sports excellence, unearthing the sport’s top talent and advancing both skill and technology in Big Air kiteboarding. This year’s inclusion of a women’s category brings a deeper level of inclusivity to the event, celebrating the sport’s growth and offering female athletes a world-class stage. Sports Director Sergio Cantagalli shared his excitement about this long-awaited moment: “We are incredibly proud to launch the women’s division this year. This is a long-awaited moment, and it’s thrilling to see these remarkable athletes take to the skies. They’re ready to inspire a new generation.”