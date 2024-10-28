For the first time, the event includes an official women’s division, an exciting leap forward that signals a new era for the sport. Held on Cape Town’s iconic Kite Beach, this year's event will once again happen on the windiest day between November 23rd and December 8th, setting the stage for historic highs, fierce competition and a fresh roster of talent.
For years, Red Bull King of the Air has been synonymous with extreme sports excellence, unearthing the sport’s top talent and advancing both skill and technology in Big Air kiteboarding. This year’s inclusion of a women’s category brings a deeper level of inclusivity to the event, celebrating the sport’s growth and offering female athletes a world-class stage. Sports Director Sergio Cantagalli shared his excitement about this long-awaited moment: “We are incredibly proud to launch the women’s division this year. This is a long-awaited moment, and it’s thrilling to see these remarkable athletes take to the skies. They’re ready to inspire a new generation.”
The open division remains as fierce as ever. This year’s 18-rider lineup blends returning champions with fresh talent, all of whom have battled their way through the Red Bull King of the Air Qualifier Tour for a chance at the coveted crown. Rising Brazilian star Josué San Ferreira earned his spot through a jaw-dropping performance at Spain’s Red Bull King of the Air Qualifier in Tarifa, where Mediterranean and Atlantic winds merged to create 46-knot gusts at Balneario Beach. Joining him is Dutch competitor Jamie Overbeek, who carved his path to Cape Town with a stellar showing at Cold Hawaii in Denmark’s Nørre Vorupør, a surf spot celebrated for its intense westerly swells and formidable winds.
Ferreira and Overbeek will compete alongside reigning champions Andrea Principi (2023), Lorenzo Casati (2022), and Marc Jacobs (2021), along with an impressive roster of local and international kiteboarders, each eager to push the limits of what’s possible in Big Air. With a diverse field and the addition of the women’s division, Red Bull King of the Air 2024 promises a thrilling spectacle that’s sure to capture the spirit and future of kiteboarding.
01
Open Division (in alphabetical order)
- Zac Adams (USA) Jeremy Burlando (Spain)
- Charles Brodel (France)
- Lorenzo Casati (Italy) – 2022 Champion
- Luca Ceruti (South Africa)
- Josué San Ferreira (Brazil)
- Josh Gillitt (South Africa)
- Lucas Gramstrup (Denmark)
- Clément Huot (France)
- Marc Jacobs (New Zealand) – 2021 Champion
- Stijn Mul (Netherlands)
- Jamie Overbeek (Netherlands)
- Andrea Principi (Italy) – 2023 Champion
- Parker Sage (USA)
- Edgar Ulrich (France)
- Jason van der Spuy (South Africa)
- Cohan Van Dijk (Netherlands)
- Giel Vlugt (Netherlands)
02
Women's Division (in alphabetical order)
- Angely Bouillot (France)
- Jasmine Cho (USA)
- Zara Hoogenraad (Netherlands)
- Nathalie Lambrecht (Sweden)
- Francesca Maini (United Kingdom)
- Pippa van Iersel (Netherlands)