Cape Town’s Winds Keep Riders On Hold For Red Bull King Of The Air Glory

After a thrilling Day 1 of the Red Bull King of the Air 2024 , anticipation on Day 2 turned into a game of patience as the Cape Doctor, Cape Town's renowned southeasterly wind, remained elusive. Organisers held off calling the competition as conditions never materialised, leaving the world's Big Air elite kiteboarders and fans eagerly awaiting a potential restart later in the week.

Sergio Cantagalli, the Sportive Director, reflected: “These decisions ensure the credibility of this event as the world’s foremost Big Air kiteboarding contest. Riders perform best in ideal winds combined with the right swell.”

01 A Weather Window Built for High Performance

The event runs within a flexible weather window from November 30 to December 8, providing organisers with the ability to adapt to Cape Town’s unique atmospheric dynamics. The southeasterly winds, which, for the event to run, need to reach a consistent 35 knots, are generated by a high-pressure system over the South Atlantic Ocean interacting with a coastal low-pressure zone. These conditions are critical for powering the big air jumps and advanced tricks that define this prestigious event.

02 Historic Opening Day Highlights

Day 1 was marked by groundbreaking performances, including the inaugural Women’s Division, showcasing six of the world’s elite female big air kiteboarders. They competed in two intense heats, showing their exceptional skills as they launched into the air, executing big, technical tricks. Francesca Maini (United Kingdom) and Pippa Van Iersel (Netherlands) claimed victory in their respective Round One heats, earning spots in the final. Meanwhile, Angely Bouillot (France) and reigning World Champion Zara Hoogenraad (Netherlands) clashed in a tense semi-final. In the end, Hoogenraad's precision and power secured her the third and final slot in the championship round.

Pippa Van Iersel interviewed at Red Bull King of the Air © Paul Ganse / Red Bull Content Pool

The Open Division saw 18 of the world’s best Big Air kiteboarders take to the skies. Jamie Overbeek (Netherlands), Lorenzo Casati (Italy), South African Luca Ceruti and defending champion Andrea Principi (Italy) all delivered standout performances, with Principi closing out the day with a series of huge, complex moves.

"It is a pity we could not get competition underway today," Cantagalli said on Sunday evening. "But you cannot predict or dictate nature and the wind simply didn't show up today. It is what it is, kiters are in tune with the elements and well aware of this. We are positive for the outlook of the rest of the weather window."

Andrea Principi © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

Fans now look ahead to the coming days, with forecasts suggesting a return of the Cape Doctor. The competition remains open until December 8 with organisers closely watching the forecast, building suspense for when the world's best kiteboarders will once again take to the skies above Kite Beach. Stay tuned to Red Bull's social channels for daily updates and watch the replay of Day 1 on Red Bull TV.