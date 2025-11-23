Epic Early Round Action in Cape Town on Day 1 of Red Bull King of The Air

The Cape Doctor arrived right on schedule for Day 1 of the weather window of Red Bull King of the Air. The world's best Big Air kiteboarders delivered exactly what thousands of spectators on the beach and who sat glued to the webcast expected — a day of breathtaking progression, heart-stopping moments, and a clear message that this, the 13th edition of Red Bull King of the Air would once again be a landmark in the evolution of big air kiteboarding.
Women's Division
In the Women’s division, the top two from each heat secured their spots in the final, while the second-placed riders face a second chance in Round 2. Third-placed competitors saw their journey end early as the level of performance pushed higher than ever.
Lana Herman of Slovenia, who stepped in as an injury replacement, was the standout of the round. She rode with such power and confidence that she secured a direct spot in the final. Joining her is fellow rookie, Sweden’s Nathalie Lambrecht.
But the drama isn't over. The final spot remains tantalizingly open, and when competition resumes, reigning champion Francesca Maini will face off against the Netherlands' Zara Hoogenraad who finished second in 2024, in a showdown for the final spot in the women's final. Maini did show why she is the defending champ and should not be counted out by pulling a massive Kiteroll Double Frontroll Boardoff to score a 9.32, the highest single move score of the day.
Open Division
The men tore through Round 1 and pushed deep into Round 2, leaving just three heats unfinished when the day ended. Italy's Lorenzo Casati owned the session, landing a massive KiteLoop 4X FrontRoll Board Spin that earned both the highest score of the Open Division and, along with a maxed-out Overall Impression Score, the highest heat score of the day. But perhaps the biggest highlight of the day was local Jason Van Der Spuy's epic performance to win his heat and advance straight into round 3.
Round 2 brought heartbreak and triumph in equal measure. Local favourite Josh Gillitt saw his campaign end at the hands of Portugal's rising star Shahar Tsabary, while experienced Dutch competitor Stijn Mul fell to 20-year-old American Parker Sage in an upset that turned heads. Local finalist Luca Ceruti also put in a solid performance to advance to round 3.
The attention now shifts to the forecast. The riders are ready, the wind is building, and the next chapter of Red Bull King of the Air 2025 will unfold as soon as conditions return. Find out more about the conditions needed for the event, here.