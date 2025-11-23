Lorenzo Casati launches an epic kiteboarding jump over the ocean at Red Bull King Of The Air in Cape Town, South Africa, on November 22, 2025, with the Red Bull logo visible by the shore
© Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool
Kitesurfing

Epic Early Round Action in Cape Town on Day 1 of Red Bull King of The Air

Competition launched on Saturday, November 22, with Round 1 across both divisions. The Women's field saw immediate eliminations, while the Open division blazed into Round 2 where things got serious.
Written by The Editors
3 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull King of the Air

Red Bull King of the Air 2025 delivered an electrifying Day 1 at Cape Town's Kite Beach.

South AfricaCape Town, South Africa
View Event Info

Summary

  1. 1
    Women's Division
The Cape Doctor arrived right on schedule for Day 1 of the weather window of Red Bull King of the Air. The world's best Big Air kiteboarders delivered exactly what thousands of spectators on the beach and who sat glued to the webcast expected — a day of breathtaking progression, heart-stopping moments, and a clear message that this, the 13th edition of Red Bull King of the Air would once again be a landmark in the evolution of big air kiteboarding.
Luca Ceruti soars high above the ocean during day one of Red Bull King Of The Air 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa—capturing the thrill of world-class kiteboarding against a breathtaking sunset

Luca Ceruti catches air at Red Bull King Of The Air 2025, Cape Town

© Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

South African kiteboarder Jason Ven Der Spuy takes flight over the waves on day 1 of Red Bull King Of The Air 2025, with Cape Town’s iconic Lion’s Head in the background

Jason Ven Der Spuy soars at Red Bull King Of The Air Cape Town 2025

© Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

Zac Adams catches epic air over the waves during Day 1 of Red Bull King Of The Air 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa, thrilling the crowd with breathtaking kiteboarding action

Zac Adams soars at Red Bull King Of The Air Cape Town 2025

© Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool

Zara Hoogenraad flies high above the waves during Day 1 of Red Bull King Of The Air 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa, thrilling the beach crowd with adrenaline-fuelled kiteboarding action

Perfect conditions at Kite Beach at the Red Bull King of the Air final

© Wayne Reiche/Red Bull Content Pool

It was all to play for in the opening rounds in Cape Town

© Paul Ganse/Red Bull Content Pool

Dream first day for rookie Tsabury as he secures a spot in Round 3

© Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

Rookie Lana Herman shakes up the Women's Division

© Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

Stijn Mul went full throttle as the sun set on Day 1 in South Africa

© Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

Cape Doctor provided plenty of kickers through Round 1

© Paul Ganse/Red Bull Content Pool

Lorenzo Casati shows his hand, as the top scorer in Round 1

© Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

01

Women's Division

In the Women’s division, the top two from each heat secured their spots in the final, while the second-placed riders face a second chance in Round 2. Third-placed competitors saw their journey end early as the level of performance pushed higher than ever.
Luca Ceruti soars high above the ocean during day one of Red Bull King Of The Air 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa—capturing the thrill of world-class kiteboarding against a breathtaking sunset

Luca Ceruti catches air at Red Bull King Of The Air 2025, Cape Town

© Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

South African kiteboarder Jason Ven Der Spuy takes flight over the waves on day 1 of Red Bull King Of The Air 2025, with Cape Town’s iconic Lion’s Head in the background

Jason Ven Der Spuy soars at Red Bull King Of The Air Cape Town 2025

© Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

Zac Adams catches epic air over the waves during Day 1 of Red Bull King Of The Air 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa, thrilling the crowd with breathtaking kiteboarding action

Zac Adams soars at Red Bull King Of The Air Cape Town 2025

© Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool

Zara Hoogenraad flies high above the waves during Day 1 of Red Bull King Of The Air 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa, thrilling the beach crowd with adrenaline-fuelled kiteboarding action

Perfect conditions at Kite Beach at the Red Bull King of the Air final

© Wayne Reiche/Red Bull Content Pool

It was all to play for in the opening rounds in Cape Town

© Paul Ganse/Red Bull Content Pool

Dream first day for rookie Tsabury as he secures a spot in Round 3

© Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

Rookie Lana Herman shakes up the Women's Division

© Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

Stijn Mul went full throttle as the sun set on Day 1 in South Africa

© Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

Cape Doctor provided plenty of kickers through Round 1

© Paul Ganse/Red Bull Content Pool

Lorenzo Casati shows his hand, as the top scorer in Round 1

© Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

Lana Herman of Slovenia, who stepped in as an injury replacement, was the standout of the round. She rode with such power and confidence that she secured a direct spot in the final. Joining her is fellow rookie, Sweden’s Nathalie Lambrecht.
On November 22, 2025, Lana Herman Peters launches high above the waves during Day 1 of Red Bull King Of The Air in Cape Town, South Africa, capturing the thrill of extreme kiteboarding

Lana Herman Peters takes flight at Red Bull King Of The Air Cape Town 2025

© Paul Ganse / Red Bull Content Pool

But the drama isn't over. The final spot remains tantalizingly open, and when competition resumes, reigning champion Francesca Maini will face off against the Netherlands' Zara Hoogenraad who finished second in 2024, in a showdown for the final spot in the women's final. Maini did show why she is the defending champ and should not be counted out by pulling a massive Kiteroll Double Frontroll Boardoff to score a 9.32, the highest single move score of the day.

Open Division

The men tore through Round 1 and pushed deep into Round 2, leaving just three heats unfinished when the day ended. Italy's Lorenzo Casati owned the session, landing a massive KiteLoop 4X FrontRoll Board Spin that earned both the highest score of the Open Division and, along with a maxed-out Overall Impression Score, the highest heat score of the day. But perhaps the biggest highlight of the day was local Jason Van Der Spuy's epic performance to win his heat and advance straight into round 3.
Jason Ven Der Spuy catches thrilling air on day 1 of Red Bull King Of The Air 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa, with Table Mountain in the dramatic background

Jason Ven Der Spuy soars at Red Bull King Of The Air Cape Town 2025

© Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

Round 2 brought heartbreak and triumph in equal measure. Local favourite Josh Gillitt saw his campaign end at the hands of Portugal's rising star Shahar Tsabary, while experienced Dutch competitor Stijn Mul fell to 20-year-old American Parker Sage in an upset that turned heads. Local finalist Luca Ceruti also put in a solid performance to advance to round 3.
The attention now shifts to the forecast. The riders are ready, the wind is building, and the next chapter of Red Bull King of the Air 2025 will unfold as soon as conditions return. Find out more about the conditions needed for the event, here.

Part of this story

Red Bull King of the Air

Red Bull King of the Air 2025 delivered an electrifying Day 1 at Cape Town's Kite Beach.

South AfricaCape Town, South Africa
View Event Info