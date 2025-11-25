Nail-biting Day 2 At Red Bull King of the Air

The day began with promise, only to be halted twice during Heat 10 as the wind failed to deliver. But patience paid off. At 17:45 local time, the breeze finally returned—gusting above 30 knots—allowing the remainder of Round 2 and Round 3 to light up the late afternoon sky as the sun dipped behind Table Mountain.

Chaos and Comebacks In Round 2

The delayed start only fueled the drama. When competition resumed, Heat 11 immediately delivered fireworks in a tense battle between France’s Charles Brodel and USA’s Zac Adams, leaving spectators on edge.

When Heat 10 finally ran at 17:58, Italy’s Leonardo Casati made it count. Staying true to his all-out style, Casati attacked from the buzzer for the third consecutive heat, landing aggressive tricks and even executing what commentators dubbed the “Hodini”—a miraculous recovery that had the beach erupting in disbelief.

Upsets, Emotion and the Fall of a King

As evening settled in, Round 3 offered up the kind of drama that cements legends in Big Air kiteboarding.

In Heat 13, 20-year-old American Parker Sage edged out South African Jason van der Spuy (26.58 to 24.28), continuing a remarkable run after already eliminating Dutch veteran Stijn Mul in Round 2.

Leonardo Casati, meanwhile, kept his momentum roaring. He outscored Netherlands’ Timo Boersema in Heat 14 with 27.14 points and followed it up with a big heat total of 28.03 in Heat 15, dispatching Portugal’s Shahar Tsabary in commanding style. The young Italian has given notice to the world’s best.

Heat 16 went to Dutch talent Cohan Van Dijk (26.69 points), who narrowly bested Spain’s Jeremy Burlando to book his place in the semis.

South African hopes were kept alive in Heat 17 by local hero Luca Ceruti, whose bold equipment choice stole headlines. Opting to change to a 7-metre foil kite halfway through the heat —a riskier but more floaty setup—Ceruti made it work, scoring 23.66 points to eliminate Giel Vlugt from the Netherlands to the thunderous applause of the home crowd.

Then came the day’s defining moment.

In the final heat of the day, with winds beginning to drop, Zac Adams delivered the biggest upset of the event so far, defeating two-time defending champion Andrea Principi 28.14 to 25.69. Adams sealed the win with a gravity-defying kiteloop, double backroll, board flip.

For the 20-year-old Principi, the loss ended his title defense in heartbreak. But what followed transcended the sport. Overcome with emotion, Adams said: "This is a dream! Andrea is the reason I am here and it shows you just need to keep believing. He is a huge inspiration.”

The sportsmanship between Adams and Principi (who walked down the beach to congratulate the youngster) was a powerful reminder: while only one rider will be crowned King, the spirit of this event is built on respect, passion, and shared progression.

With Round 3 complete, the semifinal matchups are set. Check out more details here and catch the livestream highlights:

The Casati brothers—Lorenzo (2022 champion, 2024 runner-up) and Leonardo—now find themselves on a potential collision course. But first, Leonardo must face local sensation Luca Ceruti in what promises to be a high-stakes Heat 20.

With the weather window open until 7 December and promising wind in the forecast, the stage is set for a spectacular finale in both the Open and Women’s Division.