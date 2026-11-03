Red Bull King of the Air 2026: the rider list is confirmed

The fleet is set. Red Bull King of the Air has confirmed its riders for the 2026 finals at Kite Beach, Bloubergstrand, which run within a weather window from 21 November to 6 December.

Defending champions Lorenzo Casati and Nathalie Lambrecht lead the list. Two new names have earned their places the hard way, winning the only qualifier on this year's calendar in Taiwan: Hugo Wigglesworth and Alessa Sophia Mensch.

"The selection process for King of the Air is becoming increasingly challenging," says Red Bull King of the Air Sportive Director Sergio Cantagalli. "The overall level of riding continues to rise, and a new generation of young, ambitious athletes is emerging, hungry for results and eager to push the boundaries of performance."

The reigning King and his brother

Lorenzo Casati arrives as the reigning King of the Air. Last year he won his second title with 34.02 points in a 15-minute, three-rider final against his younger brother.

Leonardo Casati scored 31.12 on his event debut. At 16 years, five months and 16 days, he became the youngest finalist in King of the Air history, breaking the record Jamie Overbeek set in 2022. The Netherlands' Cohan van Dijk completed the podium with 27.18. All three are back, and so is Overbeek.

Hugo Wigglesworth soars at Red Bull King of the Air Taiwan © Jasmine Chang / Red Bull Content Pool

Wigglesworth, the world number one in Big Air Hydrofoil, makes his King of the Air debut after a come-from-behind win in a typhoon-hit final in Hsinchu. Germany's Finn Flügel and Marten Koblischke shared that final with him and are also in the fleet.

South Africa has two riders on home water. Luca Ceruti became the first South African on the King of the Air podium when he took third in 2024, and he's joined by Jason van der Spuy.

The United States sends Zac Adams and Parker Sage. Timo Boersema (Netherlands), Jeremy Burlando (Spain), Maxwell Dahl (Denmark), Josué San De Carvalho (Brazil), Clement Huot (France), Yücel Paralik (Turkey) and Shahar Tsabary (Portugal) complete the Open Division.

Women's Division: one place still to play for

Five riders are confirmed in the Women's Division, with the sixth place still up for grabs.

Cohan van Dijk soars at Red Bull King Of The Air Cape Town 2025 © Paul Ganse / Red Bull Content Pool Nathalie Lambrecht soars at Red Bull King Of The Air Cape Town 2025 © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool Nathalie Lambrecht is lost for words as Ruben Lenten congratulates her © Keenan Meyer/Red Bull Content Pool Extreme air, pure power and adrenaline: that was Red Bull King of the Air © Wayne Reiche/Red Bull Content Pool Lorenzo Casati takes on Red Bull King Of The Air in Cape Town 2025 © Paul Ganse / Red Bull Content Pool Look up: rapidly rising talent Leonardo Casati finished 2nd in his debut © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool 2nd place Zara Hoogenraad congratulates Lambrecht after the Final © Keenan Meyer/Red Bull Content Pool Lana Herman had an epic debut, earning a podium finish © Wayne Reiche/Red Bull Content Pool Sincere support: Adams genuinely pleased for heat rival van Dijk's success © Keenan Meyer/Red Bull Content Pool Leonardo Casati soars at Red Bull King Of The Air Cape Town 2025 © Paul Ganse / Red Bull Content Pool

Nathalie Lambrecht defends the title she won in 2025, when she edged the Netherlands' Zara Hoogenraad by 0.55 points (26.92 to 26.37) in one of the closest women's finals in event history. Hoogenraad is back, alongside Mensch, Britain's Francesca Maini, who was the first Women's Division champion in 2024, and Egypt's Sarah Sadek.

The final place goes to the winner of a Challenger Round between Slovenia's Lana Herman, Brazil's Mikaili Sol and Bulgaria's Aya Kasabova. Herman took third in 2025 with 23.73 points after arriving as an injury replacement.

Mensch's win in Taiwan came with a story of its own. She had her first session after a long injury layoff the day before the competition, then beat Sadek and finished the day in tears. She has trained in South Africa for years and thinks of it as home.

How the fleet was picked

With one qualifier this year instead of three, every place carried more weight. The fleet comes from four routes: riders pre-selected on last year's results, the winners in Taiwan, a combined selection built from the video contest and the Taiwan Qualifier ranking, and the Challenger Round.

"The results of this year's video contest, carefully reviewed by the entire judging panel, have already highlighted a clear evolution in the selection process," says Cantagalli. "We are seeing increasingly sophisticated video productions, with greater attention to detail and a high level of technical execution. That reflects not only the progression of the riders but also the growing competitiveness of the discipline as a whole."

The Taiwan result mattered just as much. "Results from the Qualifier Tour have always played a crucial role in the selection process. Otherwise, what would be the purpose of having qualifiers in the first place?" he says. "Beyond the winner, who earns a direct spot, the overall ranking must also be taken into consideration. With only one qualifier this year compared to three last season, the Taiwan event inevitably carries significantly more weight in the overall selection process."

Video identifies talent and progression, Cantagalli explains, while live competition shows how a rider handles real pressure, which is why the two are combined. King of the Air also remains an invitational event, with Red Bull and its selection committee having the final say.

The road to Kite Beach

Organisers will call the competition days within the window, when Cape Town's wind and swell are at their best. All the action streams live on Red Bull TV, and entry to Kite Beach is free.

"This edition is another step forward in the evolution of King of the Air, bringing new names, fresh energy and new tools into the process," says Cantagalli. "Those elements encourage progression, raise competitive standards and help shape the next generation of riders who will define the future of the discipline."

The Original Red Bull Red Bull Energy Drink Learn more

Red Bull King of the Air 2026

Dates: 21 November to 6 December 2026 (weather window)

Location: Kite Beach, Bloubergstrand, Cape Town

Entry: Free to spectate

Live updates: redbull.com/kingoftheair

2026 rider list: Open Division

Pre-selected

Lorenzo Casati, Italy, 2025 champion

Leonardo Casati, Italy, 2025 runner-up

Cohan van Dijk, Netherlands, 2025 third place

Taiwan Qualifier winner

Hugo Wigglesworth, New Zealand

Combined rider selection

Zac Adams, United States

Timo Boersema, Netherlands

Jeremy Burlando, Spain

Luca Ceruti, South Africa, 2024 third place

Maxwell Dahl, Denmark

Josué San De Carvalho, Brazil

Finn Flügel, Germany

Clement Huot, France

Marten Koblischke, Germany

Jamie Overbeek, Netherlands

Yücel Paralik, Turkey

Parker Sage, United States

Shahar Tsabary, Portugal

Jason van der Spuy, South Africa

2026 rider list: Women's Division

Pre-selected

Nathalie Lambrecht, Sweden, 2025 champion

Taiwan Qualifier winner

Alessa Sophia Mensch, Germany

Combined rider selection

Zara Hoogenraad, Netherlands, 2025 runner-up

Francesca Maini, United Kingdom, 2024 champion

Sarah Sadek, Egypt, Taiwan Qualifier finalist

Challenger Round (one place)

Lana Herman, Slovenia, 2025 third place

Aya Kasabova, Bulgaria

Mikaili Sol, Brazil