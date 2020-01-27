Everything you need to know about Red Bull King of the Air 2020
© Craig Kolesky
Exciting changes for the most prestigious Big Air contest in the world
IN SHORT
- New qualification criteria and format
- New event format
- Weather window opens 1 February
QUALIFICATION
Video submissions are an epic way of selecting top riders for Red Bull King of the Air. It has always been the traditional entry method and over the years, riders' innovation and skills have improved up to the point that our committee struggle to decide!
So this year the call was made to open the field. Instead of the 5 available slots in 2019 there were 12 for 2020. Learn more about those here.
WILDCARDS - in addition to the 12 video entry winners, the committee awarded two wildcards. These went to Angely Boullot - officially Red Bull King of the Air's first female rider. As well as Airton Cozzolino Lopes - the man known as the 'strapless king'...
Along with those 14 riders, four more qualified through the Fly to Red Bull King of the Air Qualifier Series - a global tour of “approved events” that run the same format and judging criteria of Red Bull King of the Air. The winner of each qualifier gained an automatic slot:
- Maui Kite Fest - Hawaii 2019 / Stuart Downey (RSA)
- Red Bull Megaloop Challenge - Holland 2019 / Ross-Dillon Player (RSA)
- Cabarete Kite Fest - Dominican Republic 2019 / Luis Alberto Cruz (DOM)
- Taiwan Fly to Red Bull King of the Air - Taiwan 2019 / Lewis Crathern (GBR)
NEW FORMAT
These 18 riders will compete in Rounds 1 and 2 of the event. From those two rounds (which will take place at a mobile venue offering the best conditions during the Weather Window) only 12 will advance to Round 3.
In Round 3, they will come up against the 6 top finishing riders from the 2019 event. From Round 3 to the final will take place at Kite Beach and will be the big spectator event fans have come to know so well. It will also be broadcast live on Red Bull TV.
- 24 riders
- 6 rounds
- 1 final
WEATHER WINDOW
Weather Window for all the rounds opens on 1 February. Stay tuned to our social channels for updates.