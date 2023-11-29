Andrea Principi
© Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool
Kitesurfing

Red Bull King of the Air Gets Underway with Rounds 1 & 2

The most prestigious Big Air kiteboarding contest in the world got off the a high-flying start with three hours of epic competition in Cape Town.
Part of this story

Red Bull King of the Air

This year marks the 11th Red Bull King of the Air and 18 of the world’s best kiteboarders will vie for the crown.

South AfricaCape Town, South Africa
View Event Info
In true Cape Town style, the Cape Doctor (southeaster wind) showed up rather fashionably late, but early enough to allow enough time to complete rounds one and two of Red Bull King of the Air. The 2023 event is the 11th edition of this innovative Big Air event and conditions on Wednesday 29 November provided the perfect launch pad for 18 of the world's best Big Riders to show off their aerial prowess.
"I believe we've made the right decision in seizing what might have been the only consistently good day of wind in the past three weeks," commented Sportive Director, Sergio Cantagalli afterward. "The El Niño system is significantly impacting the typical Cape Town wind season, complicating our task of interpreting weather charts that frequently deviate from their predictions."
Twelve heats made for just over three hours of high-flying action for the 400o-strong crowd on the beach and those glued to the webcast all around the world. Said Sergio, "On Wednesday we successfully navigated through the first half of the competition, fortunately without any injuries and with riders showcasing remarkable skills on the water."
According to him, although the day's winds didn't reach the peaks of the 2022 edition, the first day of the competition witnessed riders engaging in extreme kiteboarding within suitable conditions. "This highlighted the rapid evolution of the sport, driven by advancements in technology and equipment that enhance performance, along with riders consistently pushing the boundaries to new limits."
"The conditions were fair for all competitors, enabling each to perform, and ultimately, the best performers were rightfully rewarded," Sergio added.
We're now eagerly anticipating the second part of the competition when the new King will be crowned. The weather window runs until 10 December and the event will be called on only when conditions are perfect. Stay tuned to redbullkingoftheair.com for the latest updates.

