Red Bull King of the Air: Tarifa thrills in a spectacular qualifying stop

Strong winds, extreme tricks, and dizzying airtime defined the first qualifying stop of the 2025 Red Bull King of the Air, the world’s most prestigious Big Air kitesurfing competition. The star of the day was Lorenzo Casati, who once again claimed victory at the event. However, as he had already secured a spot in the world final in Cape Town — thanks to his runner-up finish in 2024 — the direct qualification went to the second-place rider: Dutchman Cohan Van Dijk.

Lorenzo Casati © Samuel Cardenas / Red Bull Content Pool

Casati, originally from Italy and now living in Tenerife, shone once again at Playa de Balneario, reclaiming the title he had already won at this very spot in September 2024. With exceptional wind conditions — reaching up to 35 knots — the 18 participating athletes soared as high as 23 meters to perform highly technical tricks, inverted loops, and landings with pinpoint precision.

With the crowd roaring at every jump and maneuver, the competition maintained intense suspense all the way to the final. Casati proved to be the strongest rider of the day, dominating from the early rounds through to the grand final. His best performance came in heat 21, the third semifinal, where he scored the highest total of the event: 32.2 out of 40 points. He also pulled off the best trick of the day with a kiteloop frontroll board-off, which earned 8.03 points.

“I’m very happy to have defended my title, and even more so to do it in Tarifa — the mecca of kitesurfing and my second home,” said an emotional Casati after the win. He added: “The level this year was incredibly high, but I’ve been training hard with my father, who’s also my coach.”

Joining him on the podium were Dutch riders Cohan Van Dijk and Stijn Mul, finishing second and third respectively. According to the rules, which grant the spot to the next highest-ranked rider if the winner is already qualified, Van Dijk will represent the Netherlands in the grand final in Cape Town, taking place from November 22 to December 7.

01 Here are the top three finishers at the Tarifa qualifier for Red Bull King of the Air 2025:

Lorenzo Casati – 31,1 points Cohan Van Dijk – 28,1 points Stijn Mul – 27,47 points

TARIFA: EPICENTER OF BIG AIR IN EUROPE

For the second year in a row, Tarifa has proven to be the ideal location for high-performance kitesurfing. The intersection of Atlantic and Mediterranean winds, combined with the unique geography of Playa de Balneario, creates optimal conditions for top-level competition.

The event was presided over by Sergio Cantagalli, International Sports Director, and Álvaro Onieva, Spain’s Sports Director. At the end of the day, Cantagalli praised the younger riders’ performances: “I’ve seen significant improvement, especially from the new generation, which is very motivating. It represents a great opportunity for the kite scene overall, and I foresee a bright future for this sport.” Onieva also highlighted the flawless competition conditions: “It’s been a very smooth event — no injuries, an incredible show, spectacular performances, and a unique level of riding. Without a doubt, another successful year for the Tarifa qualifier”.

02 NEXT STOPS: ITALY AND DENMARK

With the Tarifa event completed and the first finalist heading to South Africa, the season continues with two key stops: next up is Denmark, from September 5 to October 10, followed by Italy, from October 10 to 30. A total of 18 riders will battle to be crowned at the grand final in Cape Town.