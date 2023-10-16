Red Bull King Of The Air 2023 - Meet The Kiters Competing For The Crown

An exciting blend of past champions, established big air riders, and fresh faces will compete for the most prestigious title in Big Air kiteboarding as

returns in 2023. The event is scheduled to take place at Kite Beach in Cape Town on the windiest day between 25th November and 10th December. The 2023 fleet comprises the top three finishers from 2022, winners from the Red Bull King of the Air qualifying satellite events, as well as selected video entrants.