Red Bull King Of The Air 2023 - Meet The Kiters Competing For The Crown

An exciting blend of past champions, established big air riders, and fresh faces will compete for the most prestigious title in Big Air kiteboarding as Red Bull King of the Air returns in 2023. The event is scheduled to take place at Kite Beach in Cape Town on the windiest day between 25th November and 10th December. The 2023 fleet comprises the top three finishers from 2022, winners from the Red Bull King of the Air qualifying satellite events, as well as selected video entrants.
01
The Evolution Of The Sport
"It's an exciting time for the Big Air discipline," said Sports Director Sergio Cantagalli. "It's truly heartening to see this new generation of talented individuals dominate the sport." Cantagalli added, "In essence, we can proudly declare that we've ushered in a new era of extreme kiteboarding, successfully injecting fresh vitality into the sport. Undoubtedly, a changing of the guard is evident in the discipline. A striking example is that out of the entire riders' contingent, eight competitors are under 21 years old."
Indeed, the average age across the entire fleet is 20, with the eldest being 35, the indomitable Aaron Hadlow, a two-time winner. Back to defend his title is Italian teenage sensation Lorenzo Casati. "Red Bull King of the Air is the event I've dreamed of since my childhood," Casati commented. "Winning last year in my rookie year was truly special. All the riders were exceptionally skilled, and the competition reached an astonishing level," he said before adding, "this further fuels my motivation to defend my title and secure my second crown. I'm back, more determined than ever, and fully prepared to give my absolute best. I can't wait."
02
How The Fleet Is Made Up
Alongside Casati, Jamie Overbeek and Andrea Principi automatically qualified for the 2023 event thanks to their podium finish in 2022. Beto Gomez, who won the Argentina Kite Fest qualifier event held in March, and Liam Whaley, who placed highest among non-qualified riders at the Red Bull Megaloop event in Holland, earned their spots through the Red Bull King of The Air qualifier events. Joining them are a host of the world's finest Big Air riders, selected through a rigorous video judging contest.
The panel of judges assessed the riders based on the same criteria they would use if the riders were performing live during the event. They selected the top video entries by applying the same criteria as they would if the riders were performing live during the event.
03
RIDER LIST (in no particular order)
- Lorenzo Casati (Italy)
- Jamie Overbeek (Netherlands)
- Andrea Principi (Italy)
- Beto Gomez (Colombia)
- Liam Whaley (Spain)
- Aaron Hadlow (England)
- Arthur Guilleburt (France)
- Airton Cozzolino (Italy)
- Cohan van Dijk (Netherlands)
- Edgar Ulrich (France)
- Giel Vlugt (Netherlands)
- Jason van der Spuy (South Africa)
- Jeremy Burlando (Spain)
- Luca Ceruti (South Africa)
- Marc Jacobs (New Zealand)
- Stijn Mul (Netherlands)
- Timo Boersema (Netherlands)
- Josh Emanuel (South Africa)