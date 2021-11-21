Check out the highlights from Red Bull King of the Air Round 1

Some 653 days since Cape Town's Kite Beach saw extreme Big Air kiteboarding action, the world's best Big Air kiters once again took to the skies.
Saturday 20 November saw near ideal conditions for Round 1 of Red Bull King of the Air 2021. The 25-30 knot southeasterly wind and 2-4 foot (1m) waves off Kite Beach in Blouberg provided the perfect curtain raiser for what promises to be an epic Sunday of big air kiting action.
Streamed to fans around the world, those glued to the action were rewarded with a non-elimination round one filled with epic action.
HERE ARE JUST SOME HIGHLIGHTS
- Polish young gun Janek Grzegorzewski was the standout of the round, pulling the first ever Frontroll Contraloop Board Off (which included four rotations) which earned him a score of 9.4, the single highest move score ever.
- A very focused Marc Jacobs rode a calculated heat, producing a massive boogie loop and a Board-off Contraloop to take a comfortable win.
- Two-time champion, Aaron Hadlow, won his heat in business-like fashion, doing enough to secure a heat win but not show all his cards.
The forecast looks very promising to crown a king on Sunday 21 November, with the first possible start being 13:00 CAT.