Red Bull King of the Air 2023: 5 Young Riders to Watch

Red Bull King of the Air 2023 remains the benchmark event in Big Air Kiting - the event by which all others are measured. Throughout the years, 'innovation' has always been at the forefront of the event and over the past two years that has been synonymous with new blood in the discipline.

These rising stars bring a fresh perspective to the sport and promise to deliver jaw-dropping performances that will leave spectators in awe. Sergio Cantagalli, the Sportive Director, provides us with valuable insights into each of these talented young riders.

01 Lorenzo Casati (Italy)

Lorenzo Casati © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

At just 17 years old, Lorenzo Casati is a quiet personality with explosive power and massive airtime. Known for his extraordinary technical skills and precise big boosts, Casati is a complete package in the world of kiteboarding. He's not just a big air talent; he excels in every kiteboarding discipline. Turning 18 on November 25, he has a bright future ahead, and his calm demeanour conceals the storm of energy and talent he unleashes on the water.

Jamie Overbeek (The Netherlands)

Jamie Overbeek © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

Jamie Overbeek, another 17-year-old sensation, earned a podium finish in 2022, clinching second place. He's often referred to as "the sky-dancer" due to his graceful and precise style in the air. Overbeek is a master of high-flying, and his spinning abilities set him apart from the competition. While he's known for his style and precision, he's still working on adding a touch of extremity to his repertoire. However, one thing is certain – when Overbeek goes up, he goes to the moon and back.

Andrea Principi (Italy)

Andrea Principi © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

Andrea Principi, at 19 years old, is a force of nature in the world of kiteboarding. His motivation, passion, and boundless energy make him an extreme personality both on and off the water. Principi has a strong appetite for big tricks in big air and is a true show-maker. He knows how to put on a spectacular performance that leaves the crowd in awe. Expect a passionate display of talent from Principi in the Red Bull King of the Air 2023.

02 Timo Boersema (The Netherlands)

Timo Boersema © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

Timo Boersema, who will turn 19 on November 23, is a young talent with a fearless, Viking-like attitude. His strength and determination are unmatched, and he's not afraid to push the boundaries of extreme technical kiteboarding. Boersema, who secured a 7th place finish in 2022, is on a mission to prove his strength and kite personality to the world. This fearless approach is certain to make him a crowd favorite.

03 Jeremy Burlando (Spain/Italy)

Jeremy Burlando, at 18 years old, is still coming into his own in the world of kiteboarding. With a dual nationality of Spanish and Italian, he's building up his competitor character with an extremely technical style. Burlando is maturing his kite personality and promises to bring a unique and thrilling performance to the competition. Keep an eye on this maverick as he finds his place among the elite riders.

WATCH THE ACTION

As the Red Bull King of the Air 2023 approaches, these five young riders are the ones to watch. Each brings a unique set of skills and a hunger for success that promises to light up the skies of Cape Town. The sport's future is undoubtedly in good hands, and we can't wait to see how these young talents push the boundaries of kiteboarding and compete for the prestigious title. Get down to Kite Beach in Blouberg on the windiest day between 25 November or 10 December, or watch the live stream, here.