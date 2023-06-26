RED BULL KUMITE: How to get a spot in the Last Chance Qualifier

For the first time in the history of South African esports, a global event with the best players from around the world will take place in the country.

is to be on the 2nd of July at the University of Pretoria - Hatfield Campus. As is customary for this iconic Street Fighter event, a

Last Chance Qualifier

will take place the day before. South African competitors will be able to enter and, should they win, move straight to the finals without having to worry about overseas flights, accommodation or visas.