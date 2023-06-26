RED BULL KUMITE: How to get a spot in the Last Chance Qualifier

Gaming
For the first time in the history of South African esports, a global event with the best players from around the world will take place in the country. Red Bull Kumite 2023 is to be on the 2nd of July at the University of Pretoria - Hatfield Campus. As is customary for this iconic Street Fighter event, a Last Chance Qualifier will take place the day before. South African competitors will be able to enter and, should they win, move straight to the finals without having to worry about overseas flights, accommodation or visas.
South African Street Fighter superstar Jabhi “JabhiM” Mabuza is no stranger to the world’s biggest stage. Having competed in Red Bull Kumite in Japan and the USA after winning the local Red Bull Hit the Streets qualifiers. JabhiM has already been invited to the main event, where he will face off against 14 other players from around the world who received invites. These are the best global Street Fighter competitors. However, there is one more spot available. This spot goes to the winner of the Last Chance Qualifier, which happens the day before the main event.
For South African players, an opportunity to compete in the Last Chance Qualifier would require a plane ticket, a VISA and the costs of an overseas stay to attempt to compete against the world’s best. In 2023? They’ll be able to compete in their own backyard. The Last Chance Qualifier is open to everyone who registers. However, the event is capped at 128 players.
Here’s what you need to know about the Last Chance Qualifiers for Red Bull Kumite 2023.
What?
You’ll be playing Street Fighter 6 on LAN. That means you’ll need to be at the venue to compete against other thirsty players desperate for their shot at glory.
When?
The Last Chance Qualifier takes place on 1 July with the first pool kicking off at 11am SAST.
Where?
If you want to compete you’ll need to be at the University of Pretoria - Hatfield Campus, which is where the Last Chance Qualifier will take place. This is also where Red Bull Kumite will be held the following day. If you’d like to be a spectator at the main event you can purchase your ticket here:
The Last Chance Qualifier is a double elimination bracket with a first to two and first to three format (for the Top 4). You’ll need to play against some of the top players in South Africa, who have already registered to compete. If you want to try your luck, you can enter online, here:
The Last Chance Qualifier is going to be tough, but Kumite 2023 could be one of the few Street Fighter 6 Global events to see TWO South Africans make their way to the grand finals. South African Fighting Games and, on a broader scale, esports, has never had an opportunity like the one presented. The chance to fight for glory awaits - now it is up to the best in the country to rise up and claim it.