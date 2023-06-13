The best Street Fighter players are coming to South Africa

The two-day Red Bull Kumite tournament, taking place on the 1st and 2nd of July, will bring the world’s best players together for the first Street Fighter tournament since the release of the highly anticipated Street Fighter 6. The prestigious event will provide an electrifying experience for viewers, with gripping, high-stakes matches from the world’s greatest players.

Red Bull Kumite is coming © Red Bull Content Pool

01 WORLD'S BEST

Red Bull Kumite South Africa will bring together 16 of the best Street Fighter competitors to battle live for the bragging rights of winning the first major Street Fighter 6 tournament. 15 players will be invited directly, with one additional player qualifying through a Last Chance Qualifier. This year’s event will be held across the 1st and 2nd of July, with the main stage being an enclosed cage where opponents will be locked in until a victor is found! 1,000 fans can attend the LAN finals, which will be streamed live directly from the University of Pretoria.

Red Bull Hit the Streets 2022 champion Jabhi "JabhiM" Mabuza commented, "Red Bull Kumite coming to South Africa is MASSIVE! For years, Africans couldn't travel to showcase their skills to the world due to visa issues and money; now the world is coming to us. Our local players will be very happy to play in an internal tournament for the very first time with international commentary. I am very excited to see how my brothers and sisters react to the news and to see their faces when they play in the tournament at the last chance qualifiers."

The players who will be participating in the standout tournament will be announced in the coming weeks. There will be 15 direct invitees, with the 16th player qualifying through a Last Chance Qualifier.

Fans from all over the world can attend the live finals at the University of Pretoria Sports Centre to see some of the biggest names in the fighting game community come together to battle. Tickets will be on sale from 17:00 on the 12th of May and can be purchased at Computicket.

Originally held in Paris from 2015 to 2018, the prestigious competition was moved to Japan in 2019 as a nod to ‘the spiritual home to Street Fighter'. In 2021, Red Bull Kumite took place in London and Las Vegas before arriving in South Africa in 2023.

This event has joined forces with industry-leading partners to bring the very best hardware to competitors. Red Bull Kumite South Africa welcomes AGON by AOC, the global leaders in gaming monitors, as Official Monitor Partners for this event, bringing exceptional visual clarity with ultra-high resolution rates to competitors.