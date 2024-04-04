The Evolution Of Street Fighter Competition in South Africa

For many a Fighting Games fan, their memorable moment from the past few years is undoubtedly when South African Street Fighter competitor JabhiM took down Japan’s globally recognised professional gamer Tokido, in the opening rounds of Red Bull Kumite 2023. While the magic of that victory will never be forgotten, it is the road to that moment that makes it all the sweeter. And now, another opportunity awaits the South African fighting games community, with a Red Bull Kumite Qualifier heading to Cape Town’s Comic Con at the end of April 2024.

JabhiM’s journey and the journey of the local fighting games community culminated in the first ever global esports final being held on South African soil, when Red Bull Kumite 2023 made its way to Pretoria, South Africa. The best Street Fighter competitors from around the world flew to Africa… but the story started in 2019, with the inaugural Red Bull Hit The Streets.

01 Red Bull Hit the Streets

The idea was a simple one: head to the streets of Mzansi to mine for those diamonds in the rough. Through qualifiers held at local gaming hotspots where the fighting games community gathered, a selection of finalists from a variety of backgrounds descended on Cape Town’s Long Street to compete for the ultimate prize: an all-expenses paid trip and opportunity to compete in Japan in the the Last Chance Qualifier for Red Bull Kumite - one of the most respected and illustrious fighting games tournaments in the world.

It was the now infamous JabhiM who would win the first Hit the Streets (and every iteration thereafter), but the event introduced fans to a host of names who would go on to be remembered.

02 Red Bull Kumite 2023

Red Bull Hit the Streets would continue for many more years, with the finals visiting various locations and beating even a global pandemic. With it, more players would take up their controllers and begin to compete. South African players were found on the streets and built up to take their place amongst the best in the world - which was celebrated when Red Bull Kumite 2023 took place on our shores. What was a dream to build a community became a showcase to the globe: pay attention to the African fighting games community.

The local hero © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Kumite 2023 produced the epic JabhiM takedown of Tokido but also saw Algerian-born Adel “Big Bird” Anouche be crowned the ultimate champion.

03 A new dawn for fighting games in South Africa

As the sun sets on Red Bull Hit the Streets it rises up to showcase even more of the rich and diverse talent that forms the local competitive fighting games community. This talent will be on display at the end of April at this year’s Cape Town Comic Con. Moving away from the stand-alone events of the past, fighting games will feature predominantly at the gaming and geek conventions.

The Red Bull Kumite Qualifier - which offers an opportunity to a Street Fighter player to win a spot in the Last Chance Qualifiers for Red Bull Kumite 2025 - will take place at the Con from the 27th to 28th of April.

On April 27th the Open qualifier will be held with space for 128 players to compete. These players will be whittled down to a top 16 who will move on to compete in the Grand Finals on the 28th. The single elimination bracket will pit players against the legendary names who have cemented themselves as true champions throughout the years of Red Bull Hit the Streets: JabhiM, undefeated; Ren, ice cool and now with international experience; Sunny, the slickest kicks in the game and Sekwe, the people’s champion, will all be fighting for that ticket to Kumite.

The eyes of the world are now on South Africa. Players from the streets are now signed to professional organisations and flying around the world to compete. This makes the Red Bull Kumite Qualifier the ideal location for new stories to begin and new chapters to be written. The fights continue and the spirit of Kumite lives on. For those who believe their name needs to be listed amongst the local greats, sign-ups are now open and a chance to compete at Red Bull Kumite 2025 is only a few victories away.