Team Silver Crowned Champions at Red Bull Locked In

Forty-eight hours. One venue. No guarantees.

From 6–8 March 2026, the Bellville Velodrome was transformed into the arena for Red Bull Locked In — South Africa's first-ever high-intensity LAN experience — and the energy inside never let up.

Some of the country's most passionate gamers arrived ready to compete. What they found was something else entirely: a relentless 48-hour endurance test that blended Apex Legends at its most competitive with real-world challenges, knockout mechanics, and a format designed to break routines, test nerves, and separate the clutch players from everyone else. Survival was never a given.

Gamers in action at Red Bull Locked In Cape Town 2026 © Pregan Pillay / Red Bull Content Pool

When the final round closed, one team was still standing. Team Silver — led by captain Collins "It'z Skarrra" — navigated every twist, absorbed every setback, and outlasted the field to claim the inaugural 2026 championship title.

Team member Julio Bianchi put it plainly: "Preparation can only take you so far. After that, you have to take a few leaps of faith. What started out as fun and games quickly became a rollercoaster of emotions."

A Format Built to Push Limits

Red Bull Locked In introduced something new to South Africa's LAN landscape. Teams battled across Battle Royale, Wildcard, and Mixtape modes, with unexpected twists woven into the format that could eliminate — or revive — them at any moment. Every decision carried weight. Every round could be the last.

That unpredictability was the point. This wasn't a standard bracket. It was a pressure test.

More Than a Tournament

But Red Bull Locked In was never just about the competition. It was about the culture that makes gaming worth caring about.

Spectators, creators, and players shared the same space all weekend — the kind of energy that defined the classic LAN era, dialled up with a Red Bull edge. NAG Magazine, the official media partner, was on the ground throughout, documenting the clashes, the characters, and the moments that will define the event's debut chapter.

For Team Silver, the trophy represents more than a win. It's proof that teamwork, adaptability, and community are still the deciding factors — no matter the format.

South Africa's gaming scene just got a new event worth watching. Red Bull Locked In is only getting started.