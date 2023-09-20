And that is what the crowd on the beach saw! Zandvoort did not disappoint, both in terms of wind and waves and performance of the riders. Conditions were good and while the wind picked up in the afternoon, Zandvoort delivered much more than predicted.

In less than 32 hours, the event was set up at The Spot in Zandvoort and riders were flown in the same morning. Dutchman Giel Vlugt kicked off Red Bull Megaloop in the first heat with a classic trick: Megaloop late backroll. The judges pay attention to technical difficulty and style in this competition, but several strategies were already on display during the first heat. Jett Bradshaw started with short lines and Jason van der Spuy also tried both set-ups. This first heat thus showed the change in the sport in recent years, while the last edition in 2019 still saw riders sailing with boots.

Former champions eliminated early

Marc Jacobs, Red Bull King of the Air 2021 and Ross Dillion-Player, the last winner of Red Bull Megaloop in 2019 , were eliminated early. Marc drew the competition's first Double Loop in his opening heats, but saw a lower score from the judges, who were looking for a criticle angle from the kite. For Ross Dillion-Player, it felt like a repeat of the last Red Bull Megaloop, in which he again found himself in round 2 and had to fight to survive in the event. He fought back in round one and reached a height of 18.3 metres, putting his first score of 5.58 on the board. Unfortunately, this was not enough and Ross was sent back home after two heats.

Marc Jacobs matched the judges' scoring potential. In round two, he changed his kite to a 9-metre as it became increasingly windy in Zandvoort. "Double Loops don't score higher, so you have to adapt to that," he said. Marc ended up in third place and dropped out of the event, but an injury to Luca Ceruti in a crash and the end of the heat gave Marc another chance in round three.

Wind increases during quarter and semi-finals

Later in the afternoon, Red Bull Megaloop really got going. The wind picked up and the riders reached heights of 20 metres. Cohan van Dijk started his heat with the highest score of the day so far, a 7.46, proving that he is the Dutchman to beat this year. Cohan found the power, got the distance and got his kite low. But the highest score was for Andrea Principi: a 7.92. Andrea had not sailed in Zandvoort before, but showed that you can quickly adapt to the spot. He looked great on the water and after the quarter-final he said, "This was just the warm-up, my adrenaline is high at the moment! I am about to go stupid!"

The semi-finals showed how things change quickly at Red Bull Megaloop. We saw the unique format, where you can win your heat with just one trick. Unfortunately for Giel Vlugt, this meant he dropped from 1st to 4th place within minutes. Cohan van Dijk achieved the highest score of the day , an 8.04 in the semi-final. "I was with my kite from 9 metres and couldn't hold my edge. Fortunately, my last jump was just right. My goal was to make the final, so I'm happy! But we're not done yet".

The magic of Andrea Principi

A Red Bull Megaloop final with no South Africans showed the new era of European riders. The final featured two Spanish riders, Jeremy Burlando and Liam Whaley . One Dutch rider, Cohan van Dijk , in front of his home crowd to keep the spectators happy. And finally, Italian world champion Andrea Principi . Already showing during the event why he was the man to beat, Andrea started strongly in the final with a huge run with 4 rotations to put in and put a 7.36 on the board. Jeremy Burlando came up with an answer, reaching a height of 18.4 metres with three backward rotations and a board-off. Liam opened with a Megaloop Board off the late backroll.

Halfway through the final, the scores were still pretty close, which did not separate the contenders for the title much. But in terms of great performances, you couldn't ask for anything more from Andrea Principi. In the final, he went for the S-run and landed it: an 8.04 on the board for him. That score held until the end and after four years, we finally have a new champion. On the beach, he told Jalou Langeree, "I have no words for it", but as he showed the spectators on the beach, he didn't need to say anything either. He had the trophy tattooed four months ago, which shows enough of his confidence and current form.

