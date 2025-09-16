On September 15, 2025, the Dutch coastline became the stage for one of the most extreme spectacles in kitesurfing. Red Bull Megaloop returned in breathtaking fashion as 22 of the world’s best riders faced the fury of Storm Amy in Noordwijk, battling winds of 100 km/h and three-metre waves that transformed the North Sea into a natural arena of chaos and adrenaline.

For the first time in the event’s history, a women’s division was introduced, marking a breakthrough moment for the sport and expanding its legacy of progression.

The Call of the Storm

Red Bull Megaloop is unlike any other competition. It does not follow an annual calendar — instead, it is summoned only when nature delivers the right conditions. Organisers gave the green light just 48 hours before the start, confirming that Storm Amy’s ferocious gusts and towering waves would provide the perfect backdrop.

Athletes from across the globe rushed to Noordwijk, the hometown of Dutch kitesurfing legend Ruben Lenten, to pit themselves against the raw power of the North Sea. With Force 10 winds and brutal currents, the stage was set for kitesurfing’s ultimate test: the megaloop.

Red Bull Megaloop 2025 riders take on wild Noordwijk waves © Marcel van Hoorn / Red Bull Content Pool

The Heats: Extremity on Display

From the opening heats, riders hurled themselves into the storm with fearless intent. Head-to-head battles unfolded as competitors launched skyward, looping their kites in gravity-defying arcs that reached more than 20 metres in height. Judges scored each performance on three criteria — Extremity, Execution, and Flow — ensuring that only the boldest and cleanest rides advanced.

Spectators along the shoreline gasped as the ocean roared and kites sliced through the sky, every trick balancing on the edge of control and chaos.

The Finals: Crowning Champions

The final showdown brought four riders into the spotlight, each pushing beyond limits in search of victory.

Men’s Division: Italy’s Lorenzo Casati secured the crown with a flawless Doobieloop Boardspin, a move that combined technical mastery with the kind of extremity the competition demands.

“It’s an incredible feeling for me,” Casati said afterwards. “I always dreamed of winning this competition — the most extreme competition, the biggest Megaloop.”

The Women's Division

In a historic first, the Netherlands’ own Zara Hoogenraad claimed the inaugural women’s title with a powerful Boogieloop performed on her home waters. Overcome with emotion, she said:

Zara Hoogenraad wins Red Bull Megaloop 2025 in Noordwijk © Marcel van Hoorn / Red Bull Content Pool

“I can’t believe it. I am so happy — I’m crying because I’m happy. To win the first women’s division here in Holland, where I come from, is so special.”

The introduction of the women’s division marks a landmark moment — one that will inspire a new generation of riders to embrace the storm and etch their names into the history of big air kitesurfing