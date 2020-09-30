EFX Esports wins the South African edition of M.E.O. 2020

The win means EFX Esports will represent South Africa in Turkey at the global Red Bull M.E.O. season 3 finals in 2021. The second and third place spots were secured by teams GODSENT Temper and Gamers Unite Nations respectively.

