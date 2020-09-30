EFX Esports wins the South African edition of M.E.O. 2020
The PUBG MOBILE players earned their way to victory by securing the most points over top players in the local scene.
In a pulsating final on Sunday 27 September 2020, the EFX Esports Team won this year’s South African leg of Red Bull M.E.O Season 3.
The win means EFX Esports will represent South Africa in Turkey at the global Red Bull M.E.O. season 3 finals in 2021. The second and third place spots were secured by teams GODSENT Temper and Gamers Unite Nations respectively.
Sulaimaan 'Sully’ Mustaan, was ecstatic about his team's win and the opportunity at representing South Africa at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3 global final. “Knowing that we’re going to be playing against teams from all around the globe, we’re going to have to put in twice as much as effort as we did for the local qualifier," he said after the event.
"South African players don't have any experience on the global PUBG Mobile scene so it's going to be an interesting yet exciting venture for us. We want to thank everyone who had faith in us and supported us through this tournament. It genuinely means a lot to us,” he said.
EFX Esports Team will be competing against players from more than 20 countries at the global final in Turkey next year. PUBG MOBILE by PUBG Corporation and published by Tencent Games is one of the most popular mobile games in the world.