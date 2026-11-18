The last beat drops, the decibel meter spikes, and The Ninjas are the 2026 Red Bull Mzansi Crew Battle champions. The crew, whose dancers come from different parts of Johannesburg, beat Tembisa's The Flexers in the final at The Playground in Braamfontein on Sunday 15 November, after a day of choreography, freestyle and pressure against eight of the country's sharpest dance crews.

Quotation We don't even know what to say. We worked really hard to get this far, and we are happy that we made it to the end. Viper of The Ninjas

Saturday: three more tickets to Sunday

The field for Sunday's SA National Final was set a day earlier. Judges picked five crews from the online entries, which ran from 23 October to 5 November. The last three spots were decided on the same floor on Saturday 14 November, when nine crews battled it out at the Gauteng Qualifier.

The Flexers and Sickmode, both from Tembisa, came through alongside Amarider from Johannesburg. All three earned their places on resilience, talent and the crowd's backing, and The Flexers carried that momentum all the way into Sunday's final.

Red Bull Mzanzi Crew Battle electrifies Johannesburg © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

Showcase: setting the bracket

Sunday opened with the showcase round. Every crew took the stage with a choreographed set to show off their skills, creativity and style. Nobody went home at this stage. Instead, the showcases decided where each crew landed in the freestyle bracket.

Defending champions Crazy Destroyers drew the loudest audience vote, which earned them the choice to open the freestyle battles or close them. They chose to go last.

Freestyle: the field halves

With crews freestyling to local tracks they may or may not have known, the judges cut eight crews to four:

Sickmode beat Koded Blvck

The Ninjas beat Amarider

The Flexers beat The Game Changers

Ref Productions beat Crazy Destroyers

That last result ended Crazy Destroyers' title defence in the first battle round.

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50/50: lose a round, lose half your crew

The semi-finals ran on the event's most unforgiving rule. In the 50/50 round, losing a round means losing half your crew. The Ninjas got past Sickmode to book their place in the final, and The Flexers overcame Ref Productions to take the other spot.

The final

Two crews, one title. The Ninjas faced The Flexers in the final showdown and came out on top to be crowned the 2026 Red Bull Mzansi Crew Battle champions. For The Flexers, it capped a weekend that started in Saturday's qualifier and finished one battle short of the title.

The Flexers electrify Red Bull Mzanzi Crew Battle © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

How it works

Red Bull Mzansi Crew Battle puts South Africa's own sounds and styles at the centre: amapiano, pantsula, sbujwa, survivor, bhenga and everything in between. Crews of two to six dancers open with a choreographed showcase, judged by the crowd on a decibel meter. The battle round follows, with crews freestyling to local tracks and the judges cutting the field. Then comes the 50/50 round.

Judges Tebza, Tarryn TNT and Tom London scored on creativity, execution, style and crowd connection. DJ Bokkeult ran the decks, Bontle Moloi held the mic, and Ludopie was on the bill.

Built on the culture

This was the third Red Bull Mzansi Crew Battle. Untouchable Entertainment won the inaugural title at 1 Fox in Johannesburg in 2024, and Crazy Destroyers took the 2025 crown at Constitution Hill. The Ninjas now join that list.

The 2026 edition started in the studios. A studio tour stopped at Soweto's Finest Studio in Newtown on 31 October, Shakers and Movers Dance Academy in Mapetla, Soweto, on 1 November, and Mario Gomes Hip Hop Dance Academy in Ruimsig, Roodepoort, on 7 November, with The Ninjas, Kananelo, Tebza and Crazy Destroyers running sessions with local crews. Two weeks after sharing the floor with those dancers, The Ninjas came back and won the whole thing.

2026 results

Champions: The Ninjas (Johannesburg)

Runners-up: The Flexers (Tembisa)

Semi-finalists: Sickmode (Tembisa), Ref Productions

Freestyle round: Amarider (Johannesburg), The Game Changers, Crazy Destroyers, Koded Blvck

Gauteng Qualifier winners: The Flexers, Amarider, Sickmode

Previous champions: Untouchable Entertainment (2024), Crazy Destroyers (2025)