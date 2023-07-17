Summary 1 RESULTS

Over 500 athletes took to the sands of New Beach in Durban on Saturday, 15 July to find out just how tough 1-mile can be in the unique obstacle course of Red Bull Quicksand.

Running for its second year in South Africa, Red Bull Quicksand is renowned for its thrilling and unpredictable challenges. This year was no exception and the event attracted a diverse and talented group of athletes of various ages. Participants' fitness and mental resolve were tested as they manoeuvred through a custom-designed beach sand course. The beautiful Durban winter weather made for ideal racing conditions and a host of spectators came out to cheer on the athletes.

Joshua Steytler © Nick Muzik / Red Bull Content Pool

The race was run in an elimination heats format which made strategy important. Dayna Deeble and Joshua Steytler were crowned the champions at the end of the day.

"I am extremely thrilled to have won this year's Red Bull Quicksand race," Deeble said after the race. "Initially, I participated because my brother did it last year. It turned out to be a fun and incredible experience. Given that my father is a Comrades runner, I guess being an athlete runs in the family," she said.

Joshua Steytler, was as overjoyed to have won this year. "The competition this year was incredibly tough, especially with the defending champion making a strong comeback. However, it pushed me to my limits and brought out the best in me. I genuinely enjoyed the unique and challenging obstacle course because it wasn't on 'flat' terrain. It tested my skills and strategic thinking."

Dayna Deeble © Nick Muzik / Red Bull Content Pool

Women:

Dayna Deeble Celine Cloete Trish Eksteen

Men:

Joshua Steytler Nkosiyazi Sithole Bongani Hlongwane