Meet The Fastest Sand Runners in Durban

Red Bull Quicksand is a unique one-mile (1.6km) race, renowned for its grueling sand-based challenges. The 2024 event attracted athletes and enthusiasts from various sporting backgrounds eager to test their limits against one of nature's toughest natural running terrains - sand.

"I'm over the moon after winning Red Bull Quicksand,” Mhlakwana commented, adding that this was his first time participating in the event. “It was a challenging course, but I’m honoured and happy to have come out on top. Congrats to all the participants, it was a fantastic competition, and I’m thrilled to have been part of it,” he said.

Nkosikhona Mhlakwana © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

In the women’s division, Dayna Deedle successfully defended her title. “This was my second year at Red Bull Quicksand, and it was tougher than last year,” she said afterward. “The route was more challenging, and the heat tested us,” she said, explaining how she is currently focused on preparing for the Life Saving World Champs in Australia and Red Bull Quicksand offered a nice test and break from training.

With top OCR athlete Thomas van Tonder as course designer, the event lived up to its reputation for pushing boundaries. Van Tonder, who has competed in OCR events across the globe, was on hand to motivate participants and set the pace for a day filled with intense competition and camaraderie.

The unique format of Red Bull Quicksand, with its natural sand obstacles, once again proved to be a true test of physical and mental fortitude. The course, designed to be 1.6 times harder to run on than standard surfaces, required competitors to dig deep and navigate steep dunes, tight turns, and steep inclines.

Deedle and Mhlakwana’s remarkable performance reaffirmed the event's reputation as one of the most challenging yet rewarding OCR races on the calendar. Reflecting on the event, Thomas van Tonder commented, “This year's Quicksand race was an absolute blast! The energy was electric and the vibe was incredible. The course tested us – it was a beast with all the tough obstacles and shifting sand, which is exactly what we crave as OCR athletes. The perfect weather just added to the fun. I’m already looking forward to the next race and pushing even harder.”