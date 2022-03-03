Your chance to race with Brad and Max

Red Bull Motorsports
After a long-awaited hiatus in MotoGP and Formula One action, this month sees the return of both with new technologies, thrilling on-track rivalries and all the speed for both racers and fans alike. All eyes will be on Red Bull KTM MotoGP rider Brad Binder and defending Formula One World Champion Max Verstappen as their seasons kick off. The launch of the online game Red Bull Racers will add more adrenaline to the season.
Fans have the opportunity to get in on the action with the action-packed online racing game launching on 3 March. Players get a chance to play as one their motorsport heroes, Max Verstappen or Brad Binder.
By racing for a podium finish, fans stand the chance of winning weekly mini helmet prizes and merchandise.
Binder gave the game a go recently as he took some down time from his preparations for the start of the MotoGP season this weekend:
I chose to race as myself and the first time I played, I got 1:24.3 lap time, which is just off the 2019 MotoGP lap record at the track. I think people are going to have some fun playing it – let’s see if they can beat my time!
The MotoGP season kicks off this coming weekend at the Losail Circuit in Doha, Qatar while Formula One returns on 20 March 2022 at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.