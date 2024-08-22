Bike
MTB
Evolution of Red Bull Rampage continues with addition of women's event
Red Bull Rampage 2024 will see female athletes compete in mountain biking’s premier big-mountain freeride event for the first time, while the event will now extend over two days.
For the first time in the event’s history, Red Bull Rampage will see the world’s top men’s and women’s freeride athletes descend upon the rugged terrain of Virgin in Southwest Utah, as part of an expanded two-day event this October.
Details of the two-day competition at Rampage, the exact dates for the expanded competition, and the venue for Red Bull Rampage 2024 will be confirmed later this summer, but the news that a women's competition is being added to Red Bull Rampage will take the event to new heights.
Visit redbull.com/rampage for further updates on the event schedule, venue, ticketing information and to see which athletes will be invited to descend upon the rugged desert landscape of Southwestern Utah to create and ride the biggest and baddest lines and jumps the freeride mountain bike circuit has to offer.
Red Bull Rampage has become the truest test of big mountain skill and mental toughness on a mountain bike. Touted as one of the most challenging events in the world – and featuring the world's best mountain bike athletes in one of the most demanding locations – it's become the most coveted title in freeride mountain biking. The next edition of Rampage will be the competition's 18th.
How Red Bull Rampage works
Invited riders get to carve their ultimate lines into the side of near-vertical sandstone ridges with the help of their two-person build crews. In advance of the competition, riders and their support crews will spend four days building their lines. This is followed by a rest day and then four practice days.
The competition format sees each rider having the chance to take two runs but being ranked based on their highest single-run score. All of the preparation will end in an epic showdown in the desert.
What is Red Bull Rampage?
Ever wondered what Red Bull Rampage is? Here's everything you need to know about the ultimate freeride event.
The history of Red Bull Rampage
The first edition of Red Bull Rampage was held in 2001 and since then, 18 different events and 10 different winners have earned their place in the history books. From those beginnings, Red Bull Rampage and the athletes who take part in it have continued to innovate the sport and drive the scene of mountain bike freeride. That trend is set to continue with a new crop of athletes taking up the baton in the years to come.
Watch the highlights from Red Bull Rampage 2023 below:
Highlight Show Rampage 2023
Watch the best moments of Red Bull Rampage including all top to bottom runs.
