Red Bull Rendezvous presents 10 years of Black Motion

This year sees South Africa’s biggest house music duo, Black Motion , celebrate their 10th anniversary as a group. In honour of the fact, they will host a Red Bull Rendezvous which takes artists back to their roots in the form of a performance in an iconic location that ties to their music and art.

Filmed at Three Rondavels in Graskop, Mpumalanga, Red Bull Rendezvous with Black Motion will showcase the duos biggest hits from their 10-year career with amazing guest artists such as Brenden Praise, Msaki and more, with the performance being unlike any fans have seen before.

