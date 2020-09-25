Red Bull Rendezvous presents 10 years of Black Motion
© Mpumelelo Macu
Catch Black Motion perform the biggest hits of their 10 year career at the Three Rondavels in Graskop, Mpumalanga with amazing guest artists such as Brenden Praise, Msaki and more.
This year sees South Africa’s biggest house music duo, Black Motion, celebrate their 10th anniversary as a group. In honour of the fact, they will host a Red Bull Rendezvous which takes artists back to their roots in the form of a performance in an iconic location that ties to their music and art.
Filmed at Three Rondavels in Graskop, Mpumalanga, Red Bull Rendezvous with Black Motion will showcase the duos biggest hits from their 10-year career with amazing guest artists such as Brenden Praise, Msaki and more, with the performance being unlike any fans have seen before.
“Over the past 10 years we have produced music that reflects our spiritual journey, so it made sense to celebrate and reconnect at such a wonderful heritage site. It provided a great spiritual sanctuary and unlocked the very best of our music and performances.” says Thabo ‘Smol’ Mabogwane. “Red Bull Rendezvous is about showcasing Black Motion’s music over the past 10 years and what is coming up on the new album, ‘The Healers’. With each album we have released, we take it as a chapter in the book so, ‘The Healers’ will be the last chapter in that book.” Thabo explains.
Red Bull Rendezvous will premiere on Channel O this Heritage weekend on Saturday, 26 September, at 6 PM and will be made available on the Red Bull Music YouTube channel and redbull.com soon after the premiere.