See how Siya Kolisi is nurturing the next generation of rugby players

Siya Kolisi wants to give back to his beloved sport through Red Bull Roots, a multi-year partnership with the Kolisi Foundation by building the next generation of young rugby players with a clinic to help upskill and empower them.

The first clinic held at the Kings Park stadium in Durban, saw some of rugby’s young rising talents from around KwaZulu-Natal, both female and male, go through a day of motivation and inspiration from Kolisi and some of the country’s finest rugby players. Babalwa Latsha, Sikhumbuzo Notshe and James Venter were there alongside Kolisi to impart key rugby skills, as well their wisdom and passion to the young rugby players.

“Red Bull Roots and the one-day clinic is all about going back to where it all started for me… grassroots rugby. It’s important to me to be giving back and making sure that we're creating opportunities for young people.”

“I strongly believe that representation is everything. I believe that in shared leadership we can accomplish anything,” says Kolisi.

The Kolisi Foundation has the vision to construct a state-of-the-art sports complex in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide, in the Eastern Cape in the near future. “I hope this sports centre will bridge the gap in terms of unearthing and developing talent.”

I think the challenge is the resources and communities investing in grassroots sports and that’s what we’re doing with Red Bull Roots Siya Kolisi

Shaping minds at a young age is beneficial to creating the right mentality and fostering the right culture within the sport of rugby. “The more people have access to rugby, the more people play rugby, the bigger the pool of talent that you can work from. The sport isn't just about 'making it,' it also teaches you a lot of things, a lot of values like discipline and accountability,” concludes Kolisi.

As in any other sport, female representation within rugby is equally important. The inclusion of young women at Red Bull Roots clinic highlights the importance of a level playing field and enables young girls to strive and reach the heights that Kolisi has achieved with the World Cup-winning team. It’s also important for them to see themselves in women like Latsha.

Speaking on this, Latsha, said: “This project is all about us passing on core memories and skills; the belief that in the fact that we can have another Babalwa Latsha or Siya Kolisi in the near future. This type of project is very close to my heart because, I, like them, was a youngster who was from the township and found the sport of rugby. The sport has opened so many doors for me and gave me the opportunity of being the first-ever woman in Africa to play professional rugby overseas.”

Investing in the youth of South Africa through the sport of rugby is one of the reasons Siya Kolisi established the Kolisi Foundation. He is committed to tackling the challenge of inequality in rugby, by providing the youth of South Africa with equal opportunities to thrive in their sporting abilities and positively change their lives.