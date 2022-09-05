SamSam goes defends his Red Bull Shay' iMoto title in emphatic style

Wheelz n Smoke in Jozi came alive over the first weekend in September as it hosted an action-packed fourth edition of the Red Bull Shay’ iMoto championship. Samkeliso ‘SamSam’ Thubane and Austin Kruger were the last to battle it out in the finale and left the crowd and judges screaming for more, as SamSam drove away with the 2022 title.
I am very happy to be the first driver to win the title back to back. Earlier in the day, I wasn’t feeling well, but I think the smell of burning tyres is my medication because once I got into the car I felt like myself. I still can’t believe I managed to win, but I kept going and did my best.
After two years of being hosted behind closed doors, Red Bull Shay’ iMoto welcomed the live audience back to Wheelz n Smoke and saw a record-breaking 4000 people fill the grandstands. The audience and judges were not disappointed as Mzansi’s top 12 spinners showed off their best stunts and skills around the technical obstacle course, which included the infamous make-out corner, and the newly introduced caterpillar.
Both SamSam and Austin delivered exceptional car control, technical skills and flair to set up a mouth-watering finale that left the audience and the judges on the edge of their seats. In the end, it was the 'King of Hazyview' that had the crowd chanting his name, as he displayed extraordinary driving skills, and jaw dropping stunts including an exit from his car boot as well as playing his guitar while the car was spinning.
This year Red Bull Shay’iMoto introduced two more judges to assist spinning legends Magesh Ndaba, Jeff James and Shahiem Bells in crowning the 2022 champion. Popular local kwaito star, Kabelo Mabalane joined the trio as a guest judge as they witnessed a thrilling night of Mzansi’s prime spinning event. The audience was the fifth judge - using their LED wristbands, they could select their favourite driver in each round by switching on the red or blue light.
Kabelo Mabalane on his experience at Red Bull Shay’iMoto; “Being at Red Bull Shay’iMoto was a high-touch experience for me, I’ve been to a number of Red Bull experiences and this definitely met my expectations. I have new found respect for all the drivers that showcased the skills on the tar - its really great that Red Bull gives this kind of athleticism an opportunity to shine.”
MCs for the night Vic Pardal and Anele Zondo kept the crowd entertained with their high-energy commentary, while Da Cutt had everyone on their feet with his hot sets throughout the night.