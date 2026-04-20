Panjaro Claims Second Red Bull Shay’ iMoto Crown in Durban

Jean Kruger, known as Panjaro, has been crowned the 2026 Red Bull Shay’ iMoto champion after a hard-fought performance at Suncoast Casino on Saturday, 18 April 2026. The 2025 reigning champion defeated King Tyler who made his debut appearance at Red Bull Shay’ iMoto in the final to claim the title in front of a sold-out crowd on Durban’s Golden Mile.

Panjaro © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool King Tyler © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool Panjaro © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool Magesh Jr © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool King Tyler © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool Bubu © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool Bubu © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool King Kruger © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool Magesh Jr © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool Magesh Jnr © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool King Tyler © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool Bemors © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool Detail © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool Venue © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

Panjaro left the crowd in awe as he unveiled a daring new stunt, swinging upside down on the bonnet with fearless precision and control. The stunt that made the crowd go wild was quickly titled “the suicide slide on the bonnet” as the crowd roared in disbelief and excitement.

01 Pre-final: 16 Become 8

The road to the championship began on Friday, 17 April, when all sixteen competitors took to the Suncoast pitch for the qualifier round. Each driver had two minutes and thirty seconds to navigate the obstacle course; sliding targets, tight-box 360s, wall-kisses, and barrel drifts, while keeping their car locked in continuous spin. A panel of four expert judges; Jeff James, Lance Brophy, Sean February, and two-time champion, now Red Bull athlete Samkeliso “Sam Sam” Thubane, scored each run on vehicle control, creativity, style, and showmanship.

By the end of the night, eight drivers who advanced to Saturday’s main event were:

King Kruger, Austin Kruger from Mahikeng Magesh Junior, Prince Ndaba from Springs King Tyler, Tyler Newman from Jamestown Panjaro, Jean Kruger from Mahikeng Team VQ25, Yusuf Fakir from Mitchell’s Plain Bemors, Justin Williams from Cape Town Team 2xSpicey JZ, Raees Weir from Cape Town Bubu, Turshaan Martins from Kokstad

Despite it being his very first Red Bull Shay’ iMoto appearance, King Tyler showed remarkable composure and skill to secure a spot in the top 8, proving he’s a serious contender from the onset. In another standout moment, brother, Austin and Panjaro both advanced to the top 8, adding a powerful family dynamic to the competition as they continue their journey side by side.

02 The Main Event

King Tyler © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

On Saturday evening, the top eight returned to Suncoast for the knockout rounds. Hosts Vic Pardal and Hope Mbele had the crowd entertained throughout the head-to-head elimination format: quarterfinals, semi-finals, and the championship final.

Things were heated from the first round with the drivers showcasing great technical skills as they weaved through the different obstacles with a touch of some daring stunts. The crowd and the judges had their work cut out for them – this year’s drivers really brought their A-game. One of the most exciting rounds was a repeat of last year’s semi-finals that saw fan favourite Magesh Junior, in his isiZulu regalia, going up against Panjaro. The biggest upset of the night came when King Kruger’s car went up in flames, instantly eliminating him from the competition and what would have been a brother vs brother final.

It was that act that motivated Panjaro to take the title for the second time in a row. “It is an honour and a great feeling to win this year’s title. When my brother got eliminated, he told me to bring it home once again – and that is what I did,” said Panjaro.

Panjaro © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool

This year’s Red Bull Shay’ iMoto will go down as the most thrilling competition yet, which also included, for the first time, a special recognition to the stuntmen. These are the guys that give spinning its creative flair and excitement - this year’s title of “Top Stuntman” went to KB who was King Tyler’s stuntman on the night.