Mzansi's best spinners to battle it out again

The best spinners from across Mzansi will once again showcase their best tyre-screeching skills and stunts when the Red Bull Shay’iMoto tournament returns to Wheelz ‘n Smoke on 03 September 2022...

Dubbed “The Hollywood of Spinning”, the event, which is now in its fourth year, will be bringing back an audience to watch all the action live! The top 12 car spinners from around the country will battle it out for the crown. The live audience and the judges will decide the final winner.

3 min All the best action from Red Bull Shay' iMoto Cape Town’s Chadwin “Boksie” Hadjie and Samkeliso “Sam Sam” Thubane battled it out in a closely contested final. In the end it was young Nelspruit local “Sam Sam” who walked away as the 2021 champion.

2021 winner and current champion, Nelspruit’s Samkeliso “Sam Sam” Thubane will be returning to defend his title. Sam Sam spun circles around his competition last year and secured victory, defeating Cape Town’s charismatic Chadwin ‘Boksie’ Hadjie in a final battle that had the judges on the edge of their seats.

“Winning last year’s tournament was definitely a career highlight for me - I’m happy that I came out on top against the country’s best spinners. I’m looking forward to defending my title. I've been working really hard on my stunts and skills preparing for this year’s tournament, I want to take the trophy back to Nelspruit once again”

South Africa’s spinners who have what it takes to spin their way to the top can visit the Red Bull Shay’iMoto video entry portal here. They will need to showcase their skills by sharing a 1-minute highlights video.

Submissions are open from today, 07 June 2022 and close on the 17th of July 2022. From 18th July until 24th July 2022 fans will then be able to vote with the judges on the video entry portal for the top 6 that will head on over to the tournament in September to fight for the crown.