Red Bull Motorsports
The Oracle Red Bull Racing RB7, one of the most dominant Formula 1 cars in history, clinched 18 out of 19 pole positions and won 12 races during the 2011 season, securing both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships. The car’s presence in Johannesburg allowed fans to experience the thrill of Formula 1, offering a taste of the speed and precision that makes the sport so exhilarating.
Aside from Coulthard’s breathtaking performance, the event featured an array of spectacular local and international side acts that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats throughout the day. German drift sensation Elias Hountondji, one half of the famous ‘Red Bull Driftbrothers’, showcased his world-class drifting skills in a series of heart-pounding stunts. Hountondji, who is not only a professional drifter but also a trained aerospace engineer, thrilled fans with his precise control and daring manoeuvres on the tight city circuit.
Local spinners headlined by Samkeliso "Sam Sam" Thubane, wowed the crowds with their tyre-burning antics and Lithuanian motorbike stunt rider Arūnas ‘Aras’ Gibieža also took to the streets. Known for his gravity-defying tricks and flawless control, Gibieža pulled wheelies, stoppies and burnouts.
BY THE NUMBERS
- 20 000 motorsport fans gathered in Sandton, Johannesburg.
- 750m track distance for the Red Bull Showrun.
- 1 Formula 1 car driven by David Coulthard, the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB7.
- 13 Grand Prix wins by David Coulthard during his career.
- 2011 The year the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB7 car won the championship.
- 750 horsepower produced by the RB7's engine.
- 18 000 RPM (revolutions per minute) the RB7's engine can reach.
- 38 donuts performed by David Coulthard. (Countless by the spinners)
- 8 out of 19 pole positions clinched by the RB7 during the 2011 F1 season.
- 12 races won by the RB7 in the 2011 season.
- 2 championships won by the RB7: Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships.
- 1 German drift sensation Elias Hountondji, performing stunts during the event.
- 3 local spinners, including: Samkeliso "Sam Sam" Thubane.
- 1 motorbike stunt riders: Arūnas ‘Aras’ Gibieža
- 4 Red Bull staff photographers covering the event.
- 12 484 total images taken by the photographers.
- 5 tyres burst during the event.